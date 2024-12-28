PHOTOS Alabama Barker, 19, Flaunts Her Curves After Being Slammed for $80K Christmas Haul: Photo Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker is the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler.

Alabama Barker won’t let the haters prevent her from posting a thirst trap! On Friday, December 27, the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler uploaded a photo showing off her curves after being slammed for her $80K Christmas haul.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram 'I have so much to tell u…' Alabama Barker captioned the sultry mirror selfie.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have so much to tell u…” the blonde beauty, 19, penned alongside the mirror selfie. In the image, the star wore a gray hoodie and black sweatpants in her bathroom as she held up her arms to expose her flat stomach.

Article continues below advertisement

The sultry post came after the famous offspring uploaded a video displaying her extravagantly expensive Christmas gifts. In the clip, the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian showed off tons of designer clothes and accessories, including a Prada purse, a Dior bag, a Balenciaga tote, Gucci heels and Balenciaga boots.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok Alabama Barker showed off her black Hermes Birkin bag during her Christmas haul.

Article continues below advertisement

The real shocker came when Alabama held up a black Hermes Birkin bag — which is sold for almost $20K. “I’m beyond grateful for my gifts and I just wanted to share this with you guys cause some people requested it, and I think it’s a fun way to appreciate your gifts,” she began the footage.

Article continues below advertisement

“Nepo presents,” one person penned in response to the upload, referencing how Alabama is a “nepotism baby.” “Oh, to grow up without any worries about money,” another added, while a third individual shared, “This haul would literally pay my mortgage and all my debt.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

“Meanwhile, I’m barely affording to stay in college,” a fourth person said, as a fifth noted, “I feel poor.” As OK! previously reported, Alabama is no stranger to being criticized for flaunting her immense privilege, as in October, fans negatively reacted to her take on politics.

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, Alabama hopped on Instagram Live, where she said she had an “opinion” on the then-upcoming election but didn’t feel “educated” enough to share. “I could educate myself, but then again, why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I'm just honest,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok 'Nepo presents,' one person penned under Alabama Barker's Christmas haul video.

Article continues below advertisement

“I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing, and just like, I feel like, one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the — sorry, one of the people, the runners, candidates. See, I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid,” she stated. Followers then came after Alabama for her take.