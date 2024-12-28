Alabama Barker, 19, Flaunts Her Curves After Being Slammed for $80K Christmas Haul: Photo
Alabama Barker won’t let the haters prevent her from posting a thirst trap!
On Friday, December 27, the daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler uploaded a photo showing off her curves after being slammed for her $80K Christmas haul.
“I have so much to tell u…” the blonde beauty, 19, penned alongside the mirror selfie.
In the image, the star wore a gray hoodie and black sweatpants in her bathroom as she held up her arms to expose her flat stomach.
The sultry post came after the famous offspring uploaded a video displaying her extravagantly expensive Christmas gifts.
In the clip, the stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian showed off tons of designer clothes and accessories, including a Prada purse, a Dior bag, a Balenciaga tote, Gucci heels and Balenciaga boots.
The real shocker came when Alabama held up a black Hermes Birkin bag — which is sold for almost $20K.
“I’m beyond grateful for my gifts and I just wanted to share this with you guys cause some people requested it, and I think it’s a fun way to appreciate your gifts,” she began the footage.
“Nepo presents,” one person penned in response to the upload, referencing how Alabama is a “nepotism baby.”
“Oh, to grow up without any worries about money,” another added, while a third individual shared, “This haul would literally pay my mortgage and all my debt.”
“Meanwhile, I’m barely affording to stay in college,” a fourth person said, as a fifth noted, “I feel poor.”
As OK! previously reported, Alabama is no stranger to being criticized for flaunting her immense privilege, as in October, fans negatively reacted to her take on politics.
At the time, Alabama hopped on Instagram Live, where she said she had an “opinion” on the then-upcoming election but didn’t feel “educated” enough to share.
“I could educate myself, but then again, why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I'm just honest,” she continued.
“I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing, and just like, I feel like, one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the — sorry, one of the people, the runners, candidates. See, I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid,” she stated.
Followers then came after Alabama for her take.
“The is the epitome of privilege,” one user shared, while another said, “Alabama Barker saying she won’t educate herself to vote because she doesn’t care is the most privileged s--- ever. I wish I were well off enough to not worry about the future for me and my children lmao.”
A third wrote, “Alabama Barker p----- me tf off because what do you mean you’re not ‘educated enough.’ Are you f------ stupid? GET EDUCATED THEN B---- WHAT THE F---.”