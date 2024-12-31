Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 19, Rushed to Hospital for Nicotine Withdrawal: Report
Travis Barker's daughter, Alabama Barker, was recently hospitalized after suffering from nicotine withdrawal, a new report claims.
According to TMZ, the daughter of the Blink-182 drummer, 49, and Shanna Moakler, 49, was rushed to the ER after she apparently panicked and felt unwell. She apparently was alone when she called 911 herself.
The blonde babe, who recently quit vaping, was transported to a Los Angeles-area hospital and looked by at medical professionals, who said she was suffering from nicotine withdrawal, the news outlet said. The doctors told Alabama that abruptly stopping smoking vaping pens can lead to withdrawals.
Alabama recently enjoyed her birthday, which was on Christmas Eve. The teenager recently posted a photo of a birthday balloon and tons of flowers she received on Monday, December 30.
As OK! previously reported, Alabama shared a haul of her presents, which is estimated to be worth about $80K.
“I’m beyond grateful for my gifts and I just wanted to share this with you guys cause some people requested it, and I think it’s a fun way to appreciate your gifts,” she said in the clip.
The singer received a slew of designer clothes and accessories this holiday season, including a Prada purse, Dior bag, Balenciaga tote, Gucci heels and Balenciaga boots. The most expensive gift was a black Hermes Birkin bag, which is worth almost $20K.
However, some of her fans weren't too happy about the TikTok video.
- Alabama Barker Sparks Health Concerns After Asking for Prayers in Since-Deleted Social Media Post
- Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama Laughs With Friends During Late Night Instagram Live Amid Father's Hospitalization
- Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama & Stepdaughter Atiana Give Update On How Musician Is Doing After Health Scare
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
“Nepo presents,” one person wrote, referencing how Alabama is a “nepotism baby.”
“Oh, to grow up without any worries about money,” another shared, while a third added, “This haul would literally pay my mortgage and all my debt.”
A fourth stated, “Meanwhile, I’m barely affording to stay in college,” while a fifth user said, “I feel poor.”
Last week, the musician gave a sweet shout-out to his little girl on her big day.
“I’m so proud of you and I love watching you grow,” he gushed. “Never settle, the stars aren’t too far away. Never give up, never give in."
“I love you unconditionally,” the rocker added. “I love you to the moon and back.”