or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alabama Barker
OK LogoNEWS

'This Haul Would Pay My Mortgage': Alabama Barker Slammed for Making Fans 'Feel Poor' After Showing Off $80K Worth of Christmas Gifts

Photo of Alabama Barker.
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

Alabama Barker was dissed after displaying her extravagant Christmas gifts, which included a pricey Hermes Birkin bag.

By:

Dec. 27 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alabama Barker is flaunting her family’s wealth this Christmas.

On Thursday, December 26, the 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared a haul of all her expensive presents, which is estimated to be worth about $80K.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok
Article continues below advertisement

“I’m beyond grateful for my gifts and I just wanted to share this with you guys cause some people requested it, and I think it’s a fun way to appreciate your gifts,” the blonde beauty prefaced the video.

The stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian went on to display tons of designer clothes and accessories she was given this holiday season. Some of the standouts included a Prada purse, Dior bag, Balenciaga tote, Gucci heels and Balenciaga boots. However, the most expensive gift was a black Hermes Birkin bag — which is worth almost $20K.

Article continues below advertisement

While she may have had good intentions, social media users slammed the famous offspring for flaunting her extravagant gifts.

“Nepo presents,” one person penned, referencing how Alabama is a “nepotism baby.”

Article continues below advertisement
alabama barker slammed feel poor k christmas haul
Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok

'Meanwhile I got a candle warmer 😂,' one user joked under Alabama Barker's expensive Christmas haul.

Article continues below advertisement

“Oh, to grow up without any worries about money,” another shared, while a third added, “This haul would literally pay my mortgage and all my debt.”

A fourth echoed, “Meanwhile, I’m barely affording to stay in college,” as a fifth said, “I feel poor.”

Article continues below advertisement

One more person joked, “I got a candle warmer 😂.”

As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Alabama has been checked for her immense privilege, as in October, she was dissed after declaring she wouldn’t be voting in the 2024 presidential election.

MORE ON:
Alabama Barker

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
alabama barker slammed feel poor k christmas haul
Source: @alabamabarker/TikTok

Alabama Barker's Christmas haul included a Hermes Birkin bag, a Prada purse and designer clothes.

Article continues below advertisement

During an Instagram Live, Alabama declared she had an “opinion” on the election but prefers to keep her political beliefs to herself because she doesn’t feel “fully educated” on the subject.

“I could educate myself, but then again, why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I'm just honest,” she continued.

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama then shared a tidbit into her thoughts on now President-elect Donald Trump and his rival Kamala Harris.

“I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing, and just like, I feel like, one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the — sorry, one of the people, the runners, candidates. See, I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid,” she stated.

Article continues below advertisement
alabama barker slammed feel poor k christmas haul
Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram

'I’m beyond grateful for my gifts,' Alabama Barker said before showing off her presents.

Article continues below advertisement

People then bashed Alabama for her ignorance about political issues.

“The is the epitome of privilege,” someone wrote, as another individual shared, “Alabama Barker saying she won’t educate herself to vote because she doesn’t care is the most privileged s--- ever. I wish I were well off enough to not worry about the future for me and my children lmao.”

A third person said, “Alabama Barker pisses me tf off because what do you mean you’re not ‘educated enough.’ Are you f------ stupid? GET EDUCATED THEN B---- WHAT THE F---.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.