'This Haul Would Pay My Mortgage': Alabama Barker Slammed for Making Fans 'Feel Poor' After Showing Off $80K Worth of Christmas Gifts
Alabama Barker is flaunting her family’s wealth this Christmas.
On Thursday, December 26, the 19-year-old daughter of Travis Barker and his ex-wife Shanna Moakler shared a haul of all her expensive presents, which is estimated to be worth about $80K.
“I’m beyond grateful for my gifts and I just wanted to share this with you guys cause some people requested it, and I think it’s a fun way to appreciate your gifts,” the blonde beauty prefaced the video.
The stepdaughter of Kourtney Kardashian went on to display tons of designer clothes and accessories she was given this holiday season. Some of the standouts included a Prada purse, Dior bag, Balenciaga tote, Gucci heels and Balenciaga boots. However, the most expensive gift was a black Hermes Birkin bag — which is worth almost $20K.
While she may have had good intentions, social media users slammed the famous offspring for flaunting her extravagant gifts.
“Nepo presents,” one person penned, referencing how Alabama is a “nepotism baby.”
“Oh, to grow up without any worries about money,” another shared, while a third added, “This haul would literally pay my mortgage and all my debt.”
A fourth echoed, “Meanwhile, I’m barely affording to stay in college,” as a fifth said, “I feel poor.”
One more person joked, “I got a candle warmer 😂.”
As OK! previously reported, this is not the first time Alabama has been checked for her immense privilege, as in October, she was dissed after declaring she wouldn’t be voting in the 2024 presidential election.
During an Instagram Live, Alabama declared she had an “opinion” on the election but prefers to keep her political beliefs to herself because she doesn’t feel “fully educated” on the subject.
“I could educate myself, but then again, why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I'm just honest,” she continued.
Alabama then shared a tidbit into her thoughts on now President-elect Donald Trump and his rival Kamala Harris.
“I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing, and just like, I feel like, one of the voters is just a mess. I mean, one of the — sorry, one of the people, the runners, candidates. See, I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid,” she stated.
People then bashed Alabama for her ignorance about political issues.
“The is the epitome of privilege,” someone wrote, as another individual shared, “Alabama Barker saying she won’t educate herself to vote because she doesn’t care is the most privileged s--- ever. I wish I were well off enough to not worry about the future for me and my children lmao.”
A third person said, “Alabama Barker pisses me tf off because what do you mean you’re not ‘educated enough.’ Are you f------ stupid? GET EDUCATED THEN B---- WHAT THE F---.”