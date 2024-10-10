Travis Barker's Daughter Alabama, 18, Called the 'Epitome of Privilege' After Declaring She Won't Be Voting in the Presidential Election Because She 'Doesn't Care'
Alabama Barker won’t be casting a vote for Donald Trump or Kamala Harris.
On Thursday, October 10, the famous offspring of Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker received tons of backlash after declaring she won’t be voting in the 2024 presidential election.
While on Instagram Live, Alabama, 18, said she has an “opinion” but prefers to keep her political beliefs to herself because she doesn’t feel “fully educated” on the subject.
The daughter of the musician, 48, and Shanna Moakler, 49, added, “I could educate myself, but then again, why am I doing that if I genuinely really don’t care? I'm just honest.”
The blonde beauty — who lives with her family, including stepmom Kourtney Kardashian, in a mansion in Calabasas, Calif. — then shared her initial thoughts on the candidates.
“I have an opinion on what I feel is right because of what I’ve been seeing, and just like, I feel like, one of the voters is just a mess,” she said before correcting herself, “I mean, one of the — sorry, one of the people, the runners, candidates. See, I’m telling you, I’m not educated. I’m a little bit stupid.”
In response to the footage, Alabama was slammed for acting entitled.
“The is the epitome of privilege,” one person penned about her remarks, while another ranted, “Alabama Barker saying she won’t educate herself to vote because she doesn’t care is the most privileged s--- ever. I wish I were well off enough to not worry about the future for me and my children lmao.”
A third person angrily said, “Alabama Barker pisses me tf off because what do you mean you’re not ‘educated enough.’ Are you f------ stupid? GET EDUCATED THEN B---- WHAT THE F---.”
One more individual added: “Alabama Barker can educate herself on how to blackfish but can’t educate herself on the government that affects the same Black women she tries to be like??? Weird but OK.”
As OK! previously reported, the last time Alabama went viral, it was for a much more positive topic.
On September 2, the youngster shared an adorable appreciation video for her dad.
"POV: Your Dad leaves FaceTime video mail every time you miss his call. 🥺," she penned alongside footage of her father reaching out before "going on stage" or "calling to say goodnight."
"It's not nice to ignore me, I love you," Travis joked in one of the clips.
Alabama also wrote, "My dad is my hero, I couldn't ask for a better man to be my father. I cried making this he is my everything. @Travis Barker 🖤."
"I love you to the moon and back 🚀," Travis replied.