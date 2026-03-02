Alabama Barker Stuns in Plunging Bikini While Poolside: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Alabama Barker turned up the heat with her latest poolside snaps. The 20-year-old influencer shared a series of sun-soaked photos to her Instagram Stories from a day by the pool, rocking a plunging green and yellow string bikini that showed off her curves.

Poolside Snaps

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Alabama Barker soaked up the sun in a plunging green and yellow bikini.

In one close-up shot, Barker shielded her face from the bright sun while standing in the sparkling blue pool, palm trees towering behind her. Another sultry snap captured the star waist-deep in the water, the sunlight reflecting off her skin as the vibrant two-piece clung to her figure. The bold bikini featured eye-catching patches and neon green trim. Barker also shared a candid angle while lying in the shallow end of the pool. Her long blonde hair floated in the water beside her as she kicked up her feet in a relaxed position while she showed off her backside.

More Sultry Snaps

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram The influencer stunned while posing waist-deep in the sparkling pool.

Earlier this year, Barker showed off her curves again in a racy lingerie photo. The star wore a lacy black one-piece as she posed with a friend in January. She wore her hair in long waves and paired the look with sheer tights and stilettos. Only weeks earlier, Barker slipped into a cutout bodysuit that offered minimal coverage, highlighting her chest and revealing the sides of her torso. The studded top added an edgy touch, while the back of the design left little to the imagination.

Travis Barker Bought Alabama Lingerie for Christmas

Source: @alabamaluellabarker/Instagram Barker shielded her face from the sun during a sultry selfie.

Her eye-catching photos came after the 20-year-old was dragged after telling fans her dad, Travis Barker, bought her lingerie for Christmas. "Idc which way y'all spin this it's WEIRD. They could have shopped for ANYTHING else," one person wrote on social media. Another added, "Travis Barker is just weird, I've always said this. Even when I was in high school, and Blink-182 first came out."

Source: mega Her bold bikini featured neon trim and eye-catching patches.