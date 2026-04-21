Alan Osmond and Wife of 51 Years Suzanne Smile in Final Photo Before Singer's Sad Death at Age 76

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Alan Osmond and his wife, Suzanne Pinegar, couldn’t help but smile in what would become the final photo he shared publicly before his death at age 76 on Monday, April 20. The singer — who was the elder brother of Donny Osmond — posted the cute snapshot of himself and his spouse of 51 years in July 2025.

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Source: @alanosmond/Instagram Alan Osmond and his wife, Suzanne, beamed together in a final photo shared before his passing.

The snap featured Alan and Suzanne taking a beaming selfie outside of a church in Utah. Alan rocked a beige suit while his spouse wore a light pink shirt to attend service. In his caption, he dropped a verse from the Book of Mormon about repentance. Just a few days prior, he posted a photo with his grandson, Luke.

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Source: @alanosmond/Instagram The Osmonds celebrated their grandson Luke's trip to Japan.

“Today was the missionary farewell of my grandson Luke Osmond, who was going to Fuqua, Japan, to serve as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Alan wrote alongside the pic. “I wish I were going with him!” he joked, before asking fans to “please invite” Luke and “others like him” to share what they know about “God’s plan of happiness." Alan was the oldest member of The Osmond family music troupe and his cause of death has yet to be revealed.

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Alan Osmond Suffered With Multiple Sclerosis

Source: MEGA Alan Osmond was the oldest member of The Osmond brothers music group.

However, he did battle multiple sclerosis for almost 40 years after being diagnosed with the disease in 1987. "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond. I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many," his brother Merrill Osmond, 72, told People in a statement.

Donny Osmond Paid Tribute to Alan

Source: MEGA Alan Osmond's family shared the news of his tragic death in a statement.