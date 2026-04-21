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Alan Osmond and Wife of 51 Years Suzanne Smile in Final Photo Before Singer's Sad Death at Age 76

image of Alan Osmond and wife
Source: @alanosmond/Instagram

Alan Osmond died on April 20 at the age of 76.

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April 21 2026, Published 3:55 p.m. ET

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Alan Osmond and his wife, Suzanne Pinegar, couldn’t help but smile in what would become the final photo he shared publicly before his death at age 76 on Monday, April 20.

The singer — who was the elder brother of Donny Osmond — posted the cute snapshot of himself and his spouse of 51 years in July 2025.

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image of Alan Osmond and wife
Source: @alanosmond/Instagram

Alan Osmond and his wife, Suzanne, beamed together in a final photo shared before his passing.

The snap featured Alan and Suzanne taking a beaming selfie outside of a church in Utah.

Alan rocked a beige suit while his spouse wore a light pink shirt to attend service. In his caption, he dropped a verse from the Book of Mormon about repentance.

Just a few days prior, he posted a photo with his grandson, Luke.

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image of Alan Osmond and wife
Source: @alanosmond/Instagram

The Osmonds celebrated their grandson Luke's trip to Japan.

“Today was the missionary farewell of my grandson Luke Osmond, who was going to Fuqua, Japan, to serve as a full-time missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints,” Alan wrote alongside the pic.

“I wish I were going with him!” he joked, before asking fans to “please invite” Luke and “others like him” to share what they know about “God’s plan of happiness."

Alan was the oldest member of The Osmond family music troupe and his cause of death has yet to be revealed.

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Alan Osmond Suffered With Multiple Sclerosis

image of Osmond family
Source: MEGA

Alan Osmond was the oldest member of The Osmond brothers music group.

However, he did battle multiple sclerosis for almost 40 years after being diagnosed with the disease in 1987.

"It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of my beloved brother, Alan Osmond. I was grateful to be with him shortly before he passed and to share a final meaningful moment together. Alan was a gifted creator, a man of faith, and a deeply loving soul whose life blessed many," his brother Merrill Osmond, 72, told People in a statement.

Donny Osmond Paid Tribute to Alan

image of Osmond family
Source: MEGA

Alan Osmond's family shared the news of his tragic death in a statement.

"Our family is thankful for the outpouring of love and prayers. We will honor his memory and the message he cared so deeply about. He will be missed beyond words," he went on.

Suzanne and the couple's eight sons were by his side when he died on Monday. Alan passed away at around 8:30 p.m. local time, according to Salt Lake City news station KUTV.

Donny, 68, also paid an emotional tribute to Alan after his death, taking to Instagram on Tuesday, April 21 to express his sorrow.

Alongside a throwback photo of the two, the "Sweet and Innocent" crooner wrote: "My protector. My guide. The one who quietly carried so much responsibility so the rest of us could shine. Alan was our leader in every sense of the word. His tireless work helped build everything we became.”

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