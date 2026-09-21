Alan Ritchson Says He Doesn't 'Feel Worthy' Amid Divorce From Ex-Wife Catherine After 20 Years of Marriage

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Alan Ritchson is opening up about his personal life after filing for divorce from his estranged wife, Catherine Ritchson. In a candid clip shared via his Instagram on Sunday, September 20, Alan, 43, spoke to his followers about what he described as "post-sauna clarity."

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'I Want to Talk About Learning to Love Yourself'

Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson talked about self-love in a recent Instagram video.

"Here’s some post-sauna clarity for ya. Today I want to talk about learning to love yourself and how I think this could be the great antidote to our times and the frustration that many of us feel," he said. "You know, the world bombards us with so many messages, each day, about how we’re not quite enough, right?" The Reacher star continued, "If we just bought this thing or if we were not sober we’d be more fun, more relational, we’d be better friends, you know? If we had this or that material thing we’d be worth more to the world and more worthy of love, right? It’s kind of the message that capitalism teaches us and it’s hard in western cultures to get rid of that lie."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @ALANRITCHSON/INSTAGRAM Alan Ritchson shared the clip on September 20.

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Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson confessed his mother once told him 'it's not all about you.'

In the upload captioned, "to whoever needs to hear this…," the star discussed how self-love is important to be able to show up for not only yourself, but for others as well. "I, personally, grew up in a home where my parents, when my mother would notice that I got a lot of attention effortlessly without trying," he said. "As a kid, people would just approach us. 'Look at him' and, 'Oh, he’s so, you know, so cute.' In my ear, she’d whisper, 'It’s not all about you.'"

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Source: MEGA Alan Ritchson concluded the clip by telling his followers, 'you're enough.'

Alan added, "This reduction of myself when I wasn’t even trying to get attention, so you hear that enough times and you start to feel like, 'I’m not only not worthy of love, but I’m not supposed to be loved.'" "It’s a wicked cycle, but it starts with us saying, 'Hold on, I’m enough.' And you’re enough. You’re enough, and to anybody else who needs to hear that — I need to hear that – you’re enough. No matter what you’re going through, you’re enough," Alan concluded.

'Nothing Can Diminish What These Years Have Meant to Us'

Source: MEGA The estranged couple share three sons together.