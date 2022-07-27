Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Didn't Tell Mama June About Endoscopic Sleeve Surgery, Matriarch Advises Her To Wait Until She's 18
Mama June Shannon is not pleased that her daughter Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is getting weight-loss surgery next month.
"I’m supportive if this is something Alana wants to get, but I would say she needs to wait until she’s 18 years old," the matriarch said in a statement, adding that the teenager didn't tell her about the plans.
Shannon, who has also gotten weight loss surgery in the past, shared that the procedure can be tough, especially because she ended up gaining back 100 pounds. The reality star wants to tell Lauryn "Pumpkin" Thompson, who is now Alana's guardian, to not have her go through with everything just yet.
"It kind of bothers me that Pumpkin didn’t tell me. If Alana wants to do it, she should wait to sign her own paperwork at 18," Shannon said.
As OK! previously reported, Alana will fly to New York City in August — right before her birthday — to get the procedure done. She will receive a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from Steven Batash, a weight loss doctor, and the price tag is high — around $13,000.
"I just wanna make sure that this is actually something I wanna do before I just go and do it," the Toddlers & Tiaras star told Entertainment Tonight. "I wanna make sure that it's, like, not something that's, like, gonna kill me. And I just wanna make sure it's something I actually wanna do before I go and do it."
"I know for a fact I could get in the gym and I know for a fact I could diet and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight," she continued to explain the reasoning behind her decision. "I've tried. I will say I've tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I'm gonna eat what I think is good. I'm not [gonna] sit there and force myself to eat no Caesar salad because I think it's healthy. No. I'm gonna eat what I think's good. So, I just think I don't have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast."