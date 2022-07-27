Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Didn't Tell Mama June About Endoscopic Sleeve Surgery, Matriarch Advises Her To Wait Until She's 18

"I know for a fact I could get in the gym and I know for a fact I could diet and I know for a fact I can do this to lose my weight," she continued to explain the reasoning behind her decision. "I've tried. I will say I've tried, but the one thing with me is I have no motivation. I have no motivation to just keep going to the gym every day. I have no motivation to keep eating healthy because, like, I'm gonna eat what I think is good. I'm not [gonna] sit there and force myself to eat no Caesar salad because I think it's healthy. No. I'm gonna eat what I think's good. So, I just think I don't have motivation, and I feel like the surgery would be, like, probably the easiest way to just, like, lose it fast."