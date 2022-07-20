Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson To Undergo $13K Weight-Loss Surgery Alongside BF Dralin Carswell

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is about to make a big change, as she will undergo weight-loss surgery, her manager revealed to Page Six on Wednesday, July 20.

According to the outlet, the reality star, 16, will be flying to New York City in August to get the procedure done. Thompson will receive a suture sculpt endoscopic sleeve from Steven Batash, a weight loss doctor.

The price isn't cheap, as it costs $13,000, TMZ reported.

The teenager reportedly weights 275 pounds but wants to drop to 150.