Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Talks Boston Market Partnership & Dishes On Her Relationship With Dralin Carswell

honeyboo pp
Source: @ honeybooboo/instagram
By:

Jul. 14 2022, Published 6:26 p.m. ET

Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, made their relationship official last year, and it seems like they are in a great place. "Dralin is a really good person and is very caring," the 16-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about her partnership with Boston Market.

Since the TV personality has been in the spotlight for quite some time, she fortunately knows how to deal when people are rude on the internet. "I don't pay attention to anyone on social media. I don't respond to negative comments. I figure that person who is making the rude comment must be going through something themselves," she notes.

honeybooboo
Source: @ honeybooboo/instagram
"I'm used to it," she says of the attention. "I grew up on television, I don't know what it would feel like to not have people know who I am."

As OK! previously reported, the reality star was spotted hanging out with her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, who just welcomed twins, and husband Joshua Efird in California in mid-July. "It's exciting," Thompson says of the new arrivals. "I still can't believe we have two!"

These days, Thompson — who admits that a career highlight for her was being on DWTS Juniors and The Masked Singer — is thrilled about her recent partnership with Boston Market, the restaurant chain that is headquartered in Colorado. "I happen to love Boston Market, so when I got asked to try their new nuggets, I was excited to try them," she gushes. "The nuggets are currently my favorite."

honeybooboo
Source: @ honeybooboo/instagram

On July 12, Thompson posted about her latest endeavor and filled fans in on the experience.

"Y’all Boston Market changing up that menu is everything! Nugs are my new go to! @BostonMarket @jay_pandya_official #BostonMarket #nothingbutchicken #BostonMarketNugs," she wrote.

For more information on Boston Market, click here.

