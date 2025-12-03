Alec Baldwin Gives Unfiltered Advice About Intimacy in Shocking Podcast Interview: 'Just Take Charge'
Dec. 3 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET
Alec Baldwin is not afraid to get down to business in the bedroom.
During the Tuesday, December 2, episode of "The Adam Friedland Show," the actor, 67, revealed his brazen approach to having s--.
Comedian Adam Friedland reflected on his own relationship, prompting Baldwin to give him intimacy advice.
"Do you think if I learned how to kill someone with my bare hands, I’d get my respect from my girlfriend?" the podcast host asked.
"What is this? A Hitchcock movie? What the f--- are you talking about?" Baldwin quipped. "If you don’t know what I mean by this, then you’re hopeless: just take charge...Walk up to her, grab her blouse, and rip it open."
"I think she’d get mad at me for ripping her shirt," Friedland replied.
"Get a box of shirts," the Beetlejuice alum declared. "Do it every night."
Inside Alec Baldwin's Marriage to Hilaria Baldwin
He has been married to Hilaria Baldwin since 2012, and the duo shares seven children.
Earlier this year, the film star gushed over his wife on the red carpet as she discussed the release of her memoir and guidebook, Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty.
"I hope people read my wife's book and realize what an unusually amazing woman she is," Alec said at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in March. "My wife is probably one of the most special people. She is probably the most special person I've ever met in my life."
The couple also dished on how difficult it was stepping out for date night with their kids at home.
"Kids are trying to go to bed… I had to sneak out..." Hilaria revealed. "Then the baby wanted to come, too. She's like, 'I come, too.'"
"They all want to come," Alec agreed.
- Alec Baldwin Admits He 'Wasn't Very Fun' While Filming New Reality Show With Wife Hilaria and His Kids: 'Tell Me What to Do!'
- Kristin Davis Reveals 'Embarrassing' Reason She Didn't Want to Break Up With Alec Baldwin in the Early 2000s
- Alec Baldwin Spotted On 'Rust' Set For The First Time Since Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Were Dropped
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Alec Baldwin Gets Into Public Spat With Wife Hilaria
That same evening, the 30 Rock star teased his wife's accent.
"[What is] 'essential' in Spanish?" he asked, then the wellness guru replied, "esencial."
"You didn’t let me down," Alec quipped.
Hilaria was turned off by the interaction and snapped at her husband for distracting her.
"Like, now you’re just doing that," she said. "Why? Why are you distracting me?"
Alec apologized and claimed he was "just captivated by [her] beauty."
"You’re just distracting," the Dancing With the Stars alum emphasized. "Oh, my God, stop. You’re annoying me. Stop. It’s not cute. No, he’s distracting me right now. I’m gonna, like, walk out of this interview right now."
Earlier in the interview, Hilaria once again called out her man for talking over her, asserting, "Oh, my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking. No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."