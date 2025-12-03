Alec Baldwin Gives Unfiltered Advice About Intimacy in Shocking Podcast Interview: 'Just Take Charge'

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin is not afraid to get down to business in the bedroom. During the Tuesday, December 2, episode of "The Adam Friedland Show," the actor, 67, revealed his brazen approach to having s--. Comedian Adam Friedland reflected on his own relationship, prompting Baldwin to give him intimacy advice.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @adamfriedlandshowclips/TikTok Alec Baldwin guest-starred on 'The Adam Friedland Show.'

"Do you think if I learned how to kill someone with my bare hands, I’d get my respect from my girlfriend?" the podcast host asked. "What is this? A Hitchcock movie? What the f--- are you talking about?" Baldwin quipped. "If you don’t know what I mean by this, then you’re hopeless: just take charge...Walk up to her, grab her blouse, and rip it open." "I think she’d get mad at me for ripping her shirt," Friedland replied. "Get a box of shirts," the Beetlejuice alum declared. "Do it every night."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Alec Baldwin's Marriage to Hilaria Baldwin

Source: MEGA Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven children.

He has been married to Hilaria Baldwin since 2012, and the duo shares seven children. Earlier this year, the film star gushed over his wife on the red carpet as she discussed the release of her memoir and guidebook, Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty. "I hope people read my wife's book and realize what an unusually amazing woman she is," Alec said at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in March. "My wife is probably one of the most special people. She is probably the most special person I've ever met in my life." The couple also dished on how difficult it was stepping out for date night with their kids at home. "Kids are trying to go to bed… I had to sneak out..." Hilaria revealed. "Then the baby wanted to come, too. She's like, 'I come, too.'" "They all want to come," Alec agreed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin Gets Into Public Spat With Wife Hilaria

Source: MEGA Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married since 2012.

That same evening, the 30 Rock star teased his wife's accent. "[What is] 'essential' in Spanish?" he asked, then the wellness guru replied, "esencial." "You didn’t let me down," Alec quipped.

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Hilaria and Alec Baldwin frequently showcase their romance online.