or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Alec Baldwin
OK LogoNEWS

Alec Baldwin Gives Unfiltered Advice About Intimacy in Shocking Podcast Interview: 'Just Take Charge'

Photo of Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Alec Baldwin advised a comedian to 'take charge' in the bedroom during a podcast interview.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 3 2025, Published 4:39 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin is not afraid to get down to business in the bedroom.

During the Tuesday, December 2, episode of "The Adam Friedland Show," the actor, 67, revealed his brazen approach to having s--.

Comedian Adam Friedland reflected on his own relationship, prompting Baldwin to give him intimacy advice.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Alec Baldwin guest-starred on 'The Adam Friedland Show.'
Source: @adamfriedlandshowclips/TikTok

Alec Baldwin guest-starred on 'The Adam Friedland Show.'

"Do you think if I learned how to kill someone with my bare hands, I’d get my respect from my girlfriend?" the podcast host asked.

"What is this? A Hitchcock movie? What the f--- are you talking about?" Baldwin quipped. "If you don’t know what I mean by this, then you’re hopeless: just take charge...Walk up to her, grab her blouse, and rip it open."

"I think she’d get mad at me for ripping her shirt," Friedland replied.

"Get a box of shirts," the Beetlejuice alum declared. "Do it every night."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Alec Baldwin's Marriage to Hilaria Baldwin

Image of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven children.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven children.

He has been married to Hilaria Baldwin since 2012, and the duo shares seven children.

Earlier this year, the film star gushed over his wife on the red carpet as she discussed the release of her memoir and guidebook, Glowing Up: Recipes to Rock Your Natural Beauty.

"I hope people read my wife's book and realize what an unusually amazing woman she is," Alec said at the grand re-opening of Planet Hollywood in March. "My wife is probably one of the most special people. She is probably the most special person I've ever met in my life."

The couple also dished on how difficult it was stepping out for date night with their kids at home.

"Kids are trying to go to bed… I had to sneak out..." Hilaria revealed. "Then the baby wanted to come, too. She's like, 'I come, too.'"

"They all want to come," Alec agreed.

MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Alec Baldwin Gets Into Public Spat With Wife Hilaria

Image of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married since 2012.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married since 2012.

That same evening, the 30 Rock star teased his wife's accent.

"[What is] 'essential' in Spanish?" he asked, then the wellness guru replied, "esencial."

"You didn’t let me down," Alec quipped.

Image of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin frequently showcase their romance online.
Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin frequently showcase their romance online.

Hilaria was turned off by the interaction and snapped at her husband for distracting her.

"Like, now you’re just doing that," she said. "Why? Why are you distracting me?"

Alec apologized and claimed he was "just captivated by [her] beauty."

"You’re just distracting," the Dancing With the Stars alum emphasized. "Oh, my God, stop. You’re annoying me. Stop. It’s not cute. No, he’s distracting me right now. I’m gonna, like, walk out of this interview right now."

Earlier in the interview, Hilaria once again called out her man for talking over her, asserting, "Oh, my God. When I’m talking, you’re not talking. No. When I’m talking, you’re not talking."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.