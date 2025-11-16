Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Painful 'DWTS' Wardrobe Woes: 'I Was Bruised'

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Hilaria Baldwin shared her painful wardrobe struggles from 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Hilaria discussed the discomfort she faced in her costumes, saying, "It was actually really, really tight. They made it a little bit too tight on my neck, so I was bruised, too, the next day." She recalled wearing a silver and lime green top with a deep V that flowed into a feathered skirt, explaining how the design dug into "all my collarbones, the back of my neck, because of how tight the dress was." The challenges continued as she attempted the tango in week two. Her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, "threw me around into a trick towards the end," leading to her needing to tape her elbows due to "awful pain."

Source: MEGA The yoga instructor revealed her costume was so tight it left bruises on her neck and collarbones.

Of all her outfits, Hilaria identified her final costume as the worst. Describing the diaphanous gown that mirrored Carrie Fisher's iconic Princess Leia look from the original Star Wars trilogy, she admitted, "It was probably my least favorite because it was just so much fabric. We kept on catching each other on it and it made it hard to dance."

Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube Hilaria Baldwin's final gown, inspired by Princess Leia, made dancing difficult due to excess fabric.

Many viewers anticipated Hilaria would return for a fifth week of competition and possibly fight her way to the finale, especially given her strong performances rooted in her college ballroom training. However, her quickstep to the "Cantina Band" song from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was not enough to save her from elimination.

Despite leaving the show empty-handed, Hilaria expressed no regrets about her experience and highlighted the friendship she gained with Gleb. She has now joined the ranks of former DWTS contestants who gave their all, some even sustaining injuries along the way.

Source: MEGA Hilaria Baldwin's pro dancer partner was Gleb Savchenko.