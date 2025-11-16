or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Hilaria Baldwin
OK LogoNEWS

Hilaria Baldwin Reveals Painful 'DWTS' Wardrobe Woes: 'I Was Bruised'

split photo of Hilaria Baldwin
Source: MEGA; Dancing With the Stars/YouTube

Hilaria Baldwin revealed painful 'DWTS' wardrobe issues, saying her tight costumes left her 'bruised.'

Profile Image

Nov. 16 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin's stint on Dancing With the Stars was short, but the scars from her experience will take time to heal.

The yoga instructor and wife of Alec Baldwin opened up about her memorable yet painful journey in Season 34 during an episode of Tori Spelling's "MisSPELLING" podcast.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Hilaria Baldwin shared her painful wardrobe struggles from 'Dancing With the Stars.'
Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube

Hilaria Baldwin shared her painful wardrobe struggles from 'Dancing With the Stars.'

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria discussed the discomfort she faced in her costumes, saying, "It was actually really, really tight. They made it a little bit too tight on my neck, so I was bruised, too, the next day."

She recalled wearing a silver and lime green top with a deep V that flowed into a feathered skirt, explaining how the design dug into "all my collarbones, the back of my neck, because of how tight the dress was."

The challenges continued as she attempted the tango in week two. Her professional partner, Gleb Savchenko, "threw me around into a trick towards the end," leading to her needing to tape her elbows due to "awful pain."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The yoga instructor revealed her costume was so tight it left bruises on her neck and collarbones.
Source: MEGA

The yoga instructor revealed her costume was so tight it left bruises on her neck and collarbones.

Article continues below advertisement

Of all her outfits, Hilaria identified her final costume as the worst. Describing the diaphanous gown that mirrored Carrie Fisher's iconic Princess Leia look from the original Star Wars trilogy, she admitted, "It was probably my least favorite because it was just so much fabric. We kept on catching each other on it and it made it hard to dance."

MORE ON:
Hilaria Baldwin

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hilaria Baldwin's final gown, inspired by Princess Leia, made dancing difficult due to excess fabric.
Source: Dancing With the Stars/YouTube

Hilaria Baldwin's final gown, inspired by Princess Leia, made dancing difficult due to excess fabric.

Article continues below advertisement

Many viewers anticipated Hilaria would return for a fifth week of competition and possibly fight her way to the finale, especially given her strong performances rooted in her college ballroom training.

However, her quickstep to the "Cantina Band" song from Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope was not enough to save her from elimination.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite leaving the show empty-handed, Hilaria expressed no regrets about her experience and highlighted the friendship she gained with Gleb. She has now joined the ranks of former DWTS contestants who gave their all, some even sustaining injuries along the way.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Hilaria Baldwin's pro dancer partner was Gleb Savchenko.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin's pro dancer partner was Gleb Savchenko.

Notably, Season 29's Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed in September that she continues to struggle with cracked ribs and muscle pulls incurred while winning the competition. This season alone has seen its share of injuries, including Elaine Hendrix suffering a rib issue that briefly sidelined her and pro Daniella Karagach breaking her partner Dylan Efron's nose during a rehearsal.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.