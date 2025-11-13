Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She and Husband Alec Are in Therapy Due to Steep Age Gap: 'We Both Want to Make It Work'

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are having trouble embracing their age gap. During the Wednesday, November 13, episode of the “Uncut and Uncensored” podcast, the wellness guru, 41, got vulnerable about what it’s like being with someone 26 years older than her. Hilaria does not believe that “age is just a number” when it comes to her marriage with Alec, 67.

Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married for over 13 years.

“There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, ‘He has 26 more years of experience,'” she expressed. “And sometimes that’s a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy.” The couple married in 2012 and shares seven children. Alec also has a daughter, Ireland, 30, with ex Kim Basinger, 71. “He had the very notorious, complicated situation with his previous wife and with Ireland,” Hilaria articulated. “I think he wanted a chance to do it in a different way and make different choices.”

Source: MEGA Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven kids.

The yoga instructor believes their large family is “very well thought out,” even though there are occasional “hard moments.” “Do we have our normal, marital arguments? One hundred percent,” she admitted. “But it’s the desire to both want to be there and to both want to make it work. When you have that, I think you can go through anything together.”

Hilaria Baldwin 'Lost' Her Identity When She Married Alec

Source: MEGA Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are in therapy.

Hilaria disclosed that when she first married Alec, it felt like her individuality was missing. “I think in many ways, I did lose part of my identity when I married Alec,” she revealed, noting that her relationship introduced “other people talking about [her] for the first time on a very massive level.”

Source: MEGA Hilaria Baldwin admitted she sometimes argues with husband Alec.