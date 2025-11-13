Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She and Husband Alec Are in Therapy Due to Steep Age Gap: 'We Both Want to Make It Work'
Nov. 13 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET
Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are having trouble embracing their age gap.
During the Wednesday, November 13, episode of the “Uncut and Uncensored” podcast, the wellness guru, 41, got vulnerable about what it’s like being with someone 26 years older than her.
Hilaria does not believe that “age is just a number” when it comes to her marriage with Alec, 67.
“There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, ‘He has 26 more years of experience,'” she expressed. “And sometimes that’s a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy.”
The couple married in 2012 and shares seven children. Alec also has a daughter, Ireland, 30, with ex Kim Basinger, 71.
“He had the very notorious, complicated situation with his previous wife and with Ireland,” Hilaria articulated. “I think he wanted a chance to do it in a different way and make different choices.”
The yoga instructor believes their large family is “very well thought out,” even though there are occasional “hard moments.”
“Do we have our normal, marital arguments? One hundred percent,” she admitted. “But it’s the desire to both want to be there and to both want to make it work. When you have that, I think you can go through anything together.”
Hilaria Baldwin 'Lost' Her Identity When She Married Alec
Hilaria disclosed that when she first married Alec, it felt like her individuality was missing.
“I think in many ways, I did lose part of my identity when I married Alec,” she revealed, noting that her relationship introduced “other people talking about [her] for the first time on a very massive level.”
The social media star recalled, “I posted this on my [Instagram] Stories, this woman said, 'You need to be able to really articulate and know what your identity is, because otherwise you’re going to just get it from other people because everybody’s going to have an opinion.' And this is not a famous person who’s saying this. We’re all the same, regardless if we’re famous, not famous, whatever. We’re all flesh and blood.”
Now, she has come to “know” herself better while navigating life in the public eye.
“I haven’t been as clear as I should have been with myself about my identity,” she said. “People can say this or that. I cannot stop them. But I can know myself in a way that hopefully it won’t give me that nauseous pit in my stomach that I’ve experienced so many times.”