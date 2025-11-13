or
Article continues below advertisement
Hilaria Baldwin Reveals She and Husband Alec Are in Therapy Due to Steep Age Gap: 'We Both Want to Make It Work'

Photo of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin confessed that she and older husband Alec are in therapy to work through their age gap.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 13 2025, Published 11:35 a.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are having trouble embracing their age gap.

During the Wednesday, November 13, episode of the “Uncut and Uncensored” podcast, the wellness guru, 41, got vulnerable about what it’s like being with someone 26 years older than her.

Hilaria does not believe that “age is just a number” when it comes to her marriage with Alec, 67.

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married for over 13 years.
Source: @hilariabaldwin/Instagram

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have been married for over 13 years.

“There are certain things where I have to look at him and say, ‘He has 26 more years of experience,'” she expressed. “And sometimes that’s a flex, and sometimes that means that we need to do a little therapy.”

The couple married in 2012 and shares seven children. Alec also has a daughter, Ireland, 30, with ex Kim Basinger, 71.

“He had the very notorious, complicated situation with his previous wife and with Ireland,” Hilaria articulated. “I think he wanted a chance to do it in a different way and make different choices.”

Article continues below advertisement

Image of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven kids.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin have seven kids.

The yoga instructor believes their large family is “very well thought out,” even though there are occasional “hard moments.”

“Do we have our normal, marital arguments? One hundred percent,” she admitted. “But it’s the desire to both want to be there and to both want to make it work. When you have that, I think you can go through anything together.”

MORE ON:
Hilaria Baldwin

Article continues below advertisement

Hilaria Baldwin 'Lost' Her Identity When She Married Alec

Image of Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are in therapy.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are in therapy.

Hilaria disclosed that when she first married Alec, it felt like her individuality was missing.

“I think in many ways, I did lose part of my identity when I married Alec,” she revealed, noting that her relationship introduced “other people talking about [her] for the first time on a very massive level.”

Image of Hilaria Baldwin admitted she sometimes argues with husband Alec.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin admitted she sometimes argues with husband Alec.

The social media star recalled, “I posted this on my [Instagram] Stories, this woman said, 'You need to be able to really articulate and know what your identity is, because otherwise you’re going to just get it from other people because everybody’s going to have an opinion.' And this is not a famous person who’s saying this. We’re all the same, regardless if we’re famous, not famous, whatever. We’re all flesh and blood.”

Now, she has come to “know” herself better while navigating life in the public eye.

“I haven’t been as clear as I should have been with myself about my identity,” she said. “People can say this or that. I cannot stop them. But I can know myself in a way that hopefully it won’t give me that nauseous pit in my stomach that I’ve experienced so many times.”

