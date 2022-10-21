Alec Baldwin Under Fire After Sharing Halyna Hutchins Memorial Photo On The Anniversary Of Her Tragic Death
Alec Baldwin marked the one-year anniversary of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins' tragic death with a simple Instagram post, but followers were quick to drag the 30 Rock actor for sharing the "tone deaf" memorial, 10 months after he denied pulling the trigger on national television.
"One year ago today," Baldwin captioned a photo of Hutchins sitting behind the camera on set.
HOLLYWOOD MOURNS THE LOSS OF 'RUST' CINEMATOGRAPHER HALYNA HUTCHINS AFTER ALEC BALDWIN FATALLY SHOT HER ON SET WITH PROP GUN
The late 42-year-old was shot in a horrific accident on the set of Rust last October after the Drunk Parents star was allegedly given a loaded weapon to use while filming the upcoming Western. Despite a year of intensive investigation into the incident, there have been no arrests made or criminal charges filed in connection with her passing.
"Is this not incredibly tone deaf to anyone else?" one Instagram user replied in the comments section. "Especially because he denies doing it?" while another added that Baldwin and the rest of the production were "taking benefit out of a tragedy" by continuing to film the movie.
HALYNA HUTCHINS' FATHER SAYS IT'S HARD TO 'UNDERSTAND' HOW ALEC BALDWIN 'CANNOT BE HELD PARTLY RESPONSIBLE FOR MY DAUGHTER'S DEATH'
"These self-righteous, pretentious actors need to learn how to check a gun to see if it’s loaded before they point it at anyone," a third commenter wrote. "It is not anyone else’s responsibility, but the person holding the gun as to whether or not it’s loaded."
As OK! previously reported, the Hutchins family filed a wrongful lawsuit against Baldwin this past February, and in early October, they reached a settlement.
"The filming of Rust, which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023," Hutchins' husband, Matthew, said in a statement at the time.
"I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin)," he continued. "All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work."
The Beetlejuice actor's legal team later released their own statement, claiming that throughout the investigation, "everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son," who was only 9-years-old when his mother died.
Baldwin's lawyer further noted, "We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation."