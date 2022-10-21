Alec Baldwin Under Fire After Sharing Halyna Hutchins Memorial Photo On The Anniversary Of Her Tragic Death

"One year ago today," Baldwin captioned a photo of Hutchins sitting behind the camera on set.

HOLLYWOOD MOURNS THE LOSS OF 'RUST' CINEMATOGRAPHER HALYNA HUTCHINS AFTER ALEC BALDWIN FATALLY SHOT HER ON SET WITH PROP GUN

The late 42-year-old was shot in a horrific accident on the set of Rust last October after the Drunk Parents star was allegedly given a loaded weapon to use while filming the upcoming Western. Despite a year of intensive investigation into the incident, there have been no arrests made or criminal charges filed in connection with her passing.