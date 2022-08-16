Fuming Alec Baldwin Tells Chris Cuomo He Did Not Pull Trigger At 'Rust' Location: 'Everyone On Set Knows What Happened That Day'

Alec Baldwin is sticking by his claim that he did not pull the trigger that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust, rather insisting the "only" question to ask is who put the live round of ammunition in the prop gun.

Joining Chris Cuomo on his new YouTube show, The Chris Cuomo Project, for an interview published Tuesday, August 16, the embattled actor told the host that everybody on set of that fateful day knows what actually happened — and everyone else is just out to ruin him.