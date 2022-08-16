Fuming Alec Baldwin Tells Chris Cuomo He Did Not Pull Trigger At 'Rust' Location: 'Everyone On Set Knows What Happened That Day'
Alec Baldwin is sticking by his claim that he did not pull the trigger that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of his movie Rust, rather insisting the "only" question to ask is who put the live round of ammunition in the prop gun.
Joining Chris Cuomo on his new YouTube show, The Chris Cuomo Project, for an interview published Tuesday, August 16, the embattled actor told the host that everybody on set of that fateful day knows what actually happened — and everyone else is just out to ruin him.
"Everyone on set knows what happened that day," the actor said, pointing out the people shouting "loudest" about what they think took place weren't even there. Taking aim at publications reporting on the fatal mishap, Baldwin continued, "It doesn't matter what you do — the ones that are out to get you are out to get you."
And while he is frustrated by all of the alleged fake news circulating, Baldwin emphasized the "real" victim is Hutchins. "To focus on one thing — I am not the victim here. Things for me are going to get better, cleared up. I am 1000% sure."
"Nothing is going to bring this woman back. She's dead. She has a little boy," he candidly told Cuomo. "This is the real tragedy. Everything we've said doesn't matter — me, the press. My point is, the real tragedy here is what happened to this woman."
Baldwin has insinuated that Assistant Director Dave Halls and Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are responsible for the fatal incident after they declared the gun "cold" when it was "hot." The 30 Rock alum reportedly said more checks should have been done on the prop weapon.
Baldwin's interview with Cuomo comes after the FBI all but confirmed Baldwin must have fired the weapon on the New Mexico set. According to an FBI forensic report obtained by ABC News, the bullet that took the life of Hutchins on October 21 of last year “could not be made to fire without a pull of the trigger."