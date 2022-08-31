Alec Baldwin Slammed With $25 Million Lawsuit From Late Marine's Family Who Claim Actor Painted Them As Insurrectionists

According to the suit — which is asking for a minimum of $25 million in damages — the 30 Rock star sent her a private message that read, "When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter."

HILARIA BALDWIN PREGNANT AGAIN, EXPECTING BABY NO. 7 WITH ALEC BALDWIN

Responded Roice, "Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI."