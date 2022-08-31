Alec Baldwin Slammed With $25 Million Lawsuit From Late Marine's Family Who Claim Actor Painted Them As Insurrectionists
More legal woes are brewing for Alec Baldwin. On Friday, August 26, the family of late Marine Rylee J. McCollum once again sued the actor for defamation negligence, alleged invasion of privacy and intentional infliction of emotional distress, claiming he made them the targets of death threats and more when he insinuated on social media that they were insurrectionists.
The drama stems from last summer, as after McCollum and a dozen of his colleagues were killed in at Afghanistan's Kabul Airport via a suicide bomber, the Emmy winner reached out to his sister Roice on Instagram so he could send the fallen soldier's widow, Jiennah, $5,000 to support herself and their baby.
Things took a dramatic turn this January when Roice uploaded a photo of herself protesting near the Washington Monument on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol Hill riot. Baldwin, 64, was disgusted by the picture and commented, "Are you the same woman I sent the $ for your sister’s husband who was killed during the Afghanistan exit?"
According to the suit — which is asking for a minimum of $25 million in damages — the 30 Rock star sent her a private message that read, "When I sent the $ for your late brother, out of real respect for his service to this country, I didn’t know you were a January 6th rioter."
Responded Roice, "Protesting is perfectly legal in the country and I’ve already had my sit down with the FBI."
Baldwin refused to stay silent. "I don’t think so. Your activities resulted in the unlawful destruction of government property, the death of a law enforcement officer, an assault on the certification of the presidential election," he retorted. "I reposted your photo. Good luck."
Roice stated that after the movie star shared her photo, she was flooded with "hostile" and "hateful" messages that referred to her and her brood as white supremacists and insurrectionists — however, she noted that she didn't actually attend the January 6 riots.
Instead of asking his fans to back off, the Boss Baby lead kept his lips zipped and let people believe they were among the chaotic crowd in Washington, D.C. last year.
"Baldwin’s conduct was negligent and reckless as he should have known that making the allegations he did against Plaintiffs to his millions of followers would cause Plaintiffs harm," the suit reads.
The family first filed a lawsuit against the actor earlier this year in Wyoming, but it was dismissed since the judge had no jurisdiction over NYC resident Baldwin. News of the second lawsuit came from The Post.