'She's Lucky She Didn't Kill Anyone': Alec Baldwin Ridiculed For Sending Supportive Message To Anne Heche After Car Crash

"Hey, I just want to send out my best wishes and all my love to Anne Heche," the 64-year-old actor told his followers. "Anne is an old pal of mine."

He then talked about some of their joint projects, like the movie Juror and the stage production of On the Twentieth Century, noting, "There were not a lot of women who I worked with who were brave in the way that Anne was brave. She would do anything ... she was very original. She is an amazingly talented woman."