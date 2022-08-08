Police Believe Anne Heche Was Intoxicated After She Crashed Into House, Authorities Get Warrant To Draw Her Blood

Cops believe Anne Heche was intoxicated when she crashed into a home near Mar Vista in Los Angeles on Friday, August 5.

Now, authorities are trying to understand what happened, and they have a warrant to draw the actress' blood, which could take weeks. The LAPD will refer the case to the L.A. City Attorney for possible hit-and-run-charges.

In photos before Heche got into the accident, it looked like there was a bottle of alcohol in her cup holder.