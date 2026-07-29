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Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Admits 'Gold Digger' Claims Hurt Her: 'I'm Not That Way'

hilaria baldwin gold digger claims response
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin talked about the ‘gold digger’ accusations she has faced since marrying Alec Baldwin.

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July 29 2026, Published 7:13 a.m. ET

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Hilaria Baldwin is getting candid about the criticism she's faced since marrying Alec Baldwin.

During an appearance on Page Six Radio, the 42-year-old reality star addressed the years of speculation surrounding her marriage to the actor, whom she wed at age 27. Because of the couple's 26-year age gap, critics have often accused her of marrying Alec for his wealth.

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image of Hilaria Baldwin said accusations that she married Alec Baldwin for his money have hurt her throughout their relationship.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin said accusations that she married Alec Baldwin for his money have hurt her throughout their relationship.

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“I mean, look, 27-year-old yoga instructor marrying like Alec Baldwin, who was like a rich and famous like older man, kind of gold digger vibes, right?" she said on the show.

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'I'm Not That Way'

image of Hilaria Baldwin revealed she turned down expensive gifts early in their romance.
Source: MEGA

Hilaria Baldwin revealed she turned down expensive gifts early in their romance.

Hilaria admitted the accusations have taken an emotional toll over the years.

“Yes. Because like I’m not that way. He, from the beginning, I don’t think I’ve ever said this, but like he would always try to buy me things and I would be like, ‘No, I don’t want this.’ So, I was living in a small apartment and I mean, any New Yorker knows that the temperature inside of an apartment is a little complicated, right? Like sometimes in December, you need to open up the window because the furnace is too much. The radiator, whatever that thing is, the heating thing that you don’t touch because you will get burns — too hot, or then it all of a sudden gets really cold. And so I actually had a laptop that didn’t work very well, and I would use it to warm my hands at night. So I’d lay I’d literally lay in one position,” Hilaria shared.

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Source: Stars SiriusXM 109/YouTube
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Wanting Love, Not Financial Support

image of The wellness entrepreneur recalled living in a small New York apartment and even using an overheating laptop to warm her hands during cold nights.
Source: MEGA

The wellness entrepreneur recalled living in a small New York apartment and even using an overheating laptop to warm her hands during cold nights.

She intentionally refused to receive expensive gifts from Alec, as she wanted to be certain their relationship was built on genuine feelings instead of money.

She added, “I’d have one palm up and one palm down. And I would use it to be on my hands because I was so cold. And it didn’t really work as like a great computer because probably I don’t know…it was overheating, and it was hot. I love this. This is my heater. Again, this is why I’m on the show. But so I was like, ‘I don’t want you to buy me something because I want to know that I like you for you. Because I don’t want to be prisoner either.’ Like hello. It’s two ways. Like people who go into that, they get stuck in a really bad situation. And I was like, ‘I need to know that I want to be here.”

Hilaria Previously Addressed the Rumors in Her Memoir

image of In her memoir ‘Manual Not Included,’ Hilaria Baldwin joked that raising seven children hardly fits the stereotype of a ‘successful gold digger.’
Source: MEGA

In her memoir ‘Manual Not Included,’ Hilaria Baldwin joked that raising seven children hardly fits the stereotype of a ‘successful gold digger.’

Hilaria also pushed back against the "gold digger" narrative in her memoir, Manual Not Included, arguing that her life doesn't fit the stereotype critics have assigned to her.

"I have given a lot of thought to why people want to try to label me [a gold digger], because I've lived with these attacks for a while now," she wrote. "If you are a successful gold digger, you have one kid, spend a few years with your husband, then get out of the marriage and take his money… I can tell you that seven kids shouldn't be in the gold-digging curriculum, and I would probably receive a solid D– for this choice. Kids are expensive and a lot of hard work."

Hilaria then insisted she fell in love with Alec because he courted her "the old-fashioned way." In the first few weeks of their relationship, the Beetlejuice actor reportedly wanted to do nothing but "talk" to her.

"It was true respect," she affirmed. "No one had ever wanted to get to know me in quite that way before."

Hilaria and Alec tied the knot in 2012 at St. Patrick's Old Cathedral in Manhattan. Over the years, the couple has built a large family together and share seven children.

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