10 of the Biggest Revelations From Hilaria Baldwin's Memoir: From the 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy to Her Fake Spanish Accent Scandal

Hilaria Baldwin shared a heartbreaking story about a celebrity who said negative things about her and her family in her new memoir, Manual Not Included.

In the book, out on May 6, Alec Baldwin's wife said there was a "famous person, someone I've never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family." The celebrity in question reportedly mentioned her loved ones in a "show" and "even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram."

"We didn't engage with her and I guess I am proud of that," the yoga instructor wrote. "It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don't need to use her name and I don't want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger."

According to Hilaria, she became "sick with stress" when the show was released, adding, "It gutted me because I couldn't understand how someone could be so inherently cruel."

She concluded, "I don't need an apology. No matter what, I hope I never meet her."

While she did not reveal the identity of the celebrity, fans believe the famous person was Amy Schumer, who mocked the couple in her 2023 Netflix special Emergency Contact.