10 of the Biggest Revelations From Hilaria Baldwin's Memoir: From the 'Rust' Shooting Tragedy to Her Fake Spanish Accent Scandal
A Famous Celebrity Said 'Nasty' Things About Hilaria Baldwin and Her Family
Hilaria Baldwin shared a heartbreaking story about a celebrity who said negative things about her and her family in her new memoir, Manual Not Included.
In the book, out on May 6, Alec Baldwin's wife said there was a "famous person, someone I've never met, who said nasty and untrue things about me and my family." The celebrity in question reportedly mentioned her loved ones in a "show" and "even tried to bait me and Alec via Instagram."
"We didn't engage with her and I guess I am proud of that," the yoga instructor wrote. "It made me mad at the system, but here, in this book, is where I can talk about it. I don't need to use her name and I don't want any problems with her, and I would like to be left out of any articles that mention her, because she has nothing to do with me. A total stranger."
According to Hilaria, she became "sick with stress" when the show was released, adding, "It gutted me because I couldn't understand how someone could be so inherently cruel."
She concluded, "I don't need an apology. No matter what, I hope I never meet her."
While she did not reveal the identity of the celebrity, fans believe the famous person was Amy Schumer, who mocked the couple in her 2023 Netflix special Emergency Contact.
Hilaria Baldwin Had an Awkward Moment With an Actress
The mom-of-seven opened up about "a very famous actress" who tried to school her on parenting her toddler daughter while she was trying to stop her child from eating too much bread before dinner.
"Oh, gosh! Children just know what they should eat and are very in tune with their bodies, so trust their wisdom and let her eat bread!" the actress apparently told Hilaria.
"She had spoken with such loftiness that she might as well have been Marie Antoinette talking about cake," Hilaria continued. "Then she picked up the breadbasket and offered Carmen [Baldwin] another piece. I became very quiet, stunned at being undermined in front of my daughter at the very moment I was trying to parent."
They eventually left the area after the actress continued to offer her daughter more food. In the book, she expressed her frustration of not having the "confidence" or "know-how" to fight for something she felt was right.
"She was famous and beautiful and older than I was, with older children, and therefore more experienced… I should have looked the actress in the eye and thanked her for her experience, then removed my kids from her presence," Hilaria concluded.
Hilaria Baldwin Said She Is Not a Gold Digger
After addressing the gold-digging accusations for years, Hilaria bravely wrote about the claims in her memoir, Manual Not Included.
"I have given a lot of thought to why people want to try to label me [a gold digger], because I've lived with these attacks for a while now," she said of her trolls. "If you are a successful gold digger, you have one kid, spend a few years with your husband, then get out of the marriage and take his money… I can tell you that seven kids shouldn't be in the gold-digging curriculum, and I would probably receive a solid D– for this choice. Kids are expensive and a lot of hard work."
Hilaria defended herself against the issues, insisting she quickly developed an emotional connection with Alec as he courted her "the old-fashioned way." In the first few weeks of their relationship, the Beetlejuice actor reportedly wanted to do nothing but "talk" to her.
"It was true respect," she asserted. "No one had ever wanted to get to know me in quite that way before."
Hilaria Baldwin Nearly Filed for Divorce From Alec
Although Alec and Hilaria often show a picture-perfect relationship in public, the Yoga Vida co-founder revealed she nearly filed for divorce from her husband due to his jam-packed schedule while she was pregnant with their second child, Rafael.
At the time, they allegedly "fought a lot" as the Tony-nominated actor took work calls while she was in labor. Alec also left his wife feeling "disrespected" when he went back to work as soon as Rafael arrived.
"It really p----- me off, and I didn't hesitate to tell him so," Hilaria wrote in her book.
She added, "I was so focused on how I thought things should be, and Alec was so set in his ways. Neither one of us would budge. I took my rings off as a sign that I was potentially ready to walk."
After hitting a rough patch, Alec and Hilaria managed to save their marriage and expand their family further.
How Hilaria Baldwin Helped Alec Change His Lifestyle
Early in their relationship, Alec told Hilaria he was prediabetic. To help him out, she reportedly "made lists of foods to eat and not eat" that soon made her then-boyfriend feel better.
"Alec committed to healthier eating," she wrote in her book. "He made that choice: it wasn't me. I was a good partner to him — I never shamed him, only encouraged him."
- Hilaria Baldwin Claims Press Coverage About Where She & Alec Baldwin Live Is 'Cruel, Unnecessary And Dangerous,' Stresses 'We Are Human'
- Hilaria Baldwin Slams 'Cruelty' Of Online Bullies Following Husband Alec Baldwin's Involvement In Fatal 'Rust' Shooting
- Alec Baldwin Edits Instagram Post Of Wife Hilaria & Son After Fans Dub His Caption 'Creepy' And 'Disgusting'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Hilaria Baldwin Opened Up About the 'Rust' Shooting
Hilaria's Manual Not Included also contained a chapter in which she opened up about the tragic Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.
"Have you ever ignored a call coming in from your husband? I did on October 21, 2021 — actually, it was two calls," she recalled. "He then texted me to call him right away and all of a sudden, my heart and my stomach smashed together: Something must have happened. This conversation — and this entire day — was full of confusion, disbelief, pain, nausea, anger, fear, and heartache as the realization of what had occurred became clear over the course of many hours."
As she shared her "experiences as a wife and a mother" following the incident, Hilaria also looked back at the time paparazzi swarmed their New York apartment and followed them to Vermont. Unfortunately, the events led Alec to develop health issues, including fainting spells.
Hilaria wrote, "The tabloid media will likely create headlines from this chapter. To feel pain is to be human. By documenting my husband's pain, I do not take away from anyone else's. It's just what it is."
Hilaria Baldwin Reflected on Her Fake Spanish Accent Scandal
Hilaria's second book also addressed one of the podcaster's biggest controversies: her fake Spanish accent scandal in 2020.
According to The Baldwins star, her husband stayed with her and supported her as he "had experienced similar situations."
"In the middle of the night, I'd wake up and remember what was happening to me. And he was always there. He'd know I was awake, and he would hold me close and say, 'You're not alone. I'm here and I love you. And you can cry, because I know how much it hurts. It's so awful, but just know what they're saying is not true,'" Hilaria said of Alec.
She went on to express how "ridiculous" it was for anyone to feel "outraged or amused" when someone forgot a word, adding, "Can you be honest right now, reading this: Have you ever forgotten a word?"
Hilaria Baldwin Was Diagnosed With ADHD and Dyslexia
In Manual Not Included, Hilaria disclosed she was diagnosed with ADHD and dyslexia as a child, adding that being neurodivergent has also caused her to mix up Spanish and English words.
"I have a brain that is one part English, one part Spanish, seven dollops of mom brain, a heavy pour of distraction when I get stuck or go off on tangents and forget what I am saying while I am saying it," Hilaria wrote. "If you only knew how loud it is in my brain at any given moment!"
Hilaria Baldwin Suffered Two Miscarriages in 2019
In the book, Hilaria candidly opened up about suffering two miscarriages in 2019 before getting pregnant with her fifth child.
"It's a horrible club to belong to, yet one that's often a part of childbearing," Hilaria wrote.
After her second miscarriage, she had an "out-of-body" experience when she heard a radio report about her pregnancy loss while she was riding a cab.
What Hilaria Baldwin Initially Thought About Surrogacy
Hilaria initially had second thoughts about expanding their family via surrogate after she got pregnant with her and Alec's fifth child in 2020. Amid all doubts, she finally embraced the route after a conversation with her surrogate.
"Imagine we're neighbors and I make a cake with my ingredients and my recipe," she quoted her surrogate in her book "My oven doesn't work (or, in my case, with Edu, it was currently occupied). So I go to my neighbor's house and ask to use her oven to bake the cake. She says yes and gives my cake back to me when it's baked. My recipe, my ingredients, my cake. Her oven."
She admitted, "This silly example made all the sense in the world."