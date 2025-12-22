Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Spotted House Hunting in Swanky New Jersey Neighborhood as Couple Looks for New Spot to Raise 7 Kids
Dec. 22 2025, Published 3:50 p.m. ET
Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, might be making the move to New Jersey.
The famous couple was recently spotted touring a house in an upscale neighborhood of Montclair, N.J., following rumors they are in the midst of house hunting and applying to schools in the vibrant suburban town, a source exclusively revealed to OK! after witnessing the Baldwins viewing a property in the area.
"There is a house for sale up the street and Alec and Hilaria Baldwin looked at it over the weekend," an insider spilled to OK! last week. "It'd be a great place to raise seven kids while providing an easy commute to New York City when needed."
The highly desirable Upper Montclair neighborhood prides itself for its strong school system, walkability, charming Victorian homes, and proximity to shops, parks and train lines. The town is extremely family-friendly and kid-oriented — with a variety of luxe dining experiences offered downtown.
Their sighting comes after Hilaria revealed during an interview earlier this month that she and Alec "don't want to raise our kids in the Hamptons anymore."
While the Dancing With the Stars alum admitted the family was "considering L.A." for their move, Alec and Hilaria viewing a house in North Jersey aligns with recent reports the A-list stars were eyeing a move to Montclair — where several other Hollywood legends have previously chosen as their ritzy spot to settle down.
Montclair is already home to celebrities like Stephen Colbert, Michael Strahan, Patrick Wilson, Bobbi Brown and more.
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin was notably born there, and later had a middle school in the town named after him.
The Baldwins' potential move comes as a source spilled to a news outlet that Alec and Hilaria have already started filling out applications to schools in the area for their children.
Hilaria Baldwin Looking for a 'Reset' After Listing Hamptons Home
Part of Hilaria's reason for wanting to move has to do with her desire for "a reset."
"It’s all about fresh energy," she explained during her recent interview.
While the Baldwins primarily raise their children in the Hamptons, the Rust star and his wife also own a 4,137-square-foot penthouse in the Greenwich Village neighborhood of Manhattan.
During the family's TLC reality show, The Baldwins, Alec claimed their extravagant penthouse was "too small" for the couple, their seven kids, four dogs and four cats.
At the beginning of December, Alec and Hilaria listed their five-bedroom, seven-bathroom Hamptons home — located in Amagansett, Long Island — for $21 million.