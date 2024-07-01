OK Magazine
Alec Baldwin Admits He's Grateful to Have Wife Hilaria Through 'Ups and Downs' as Couple Celebrates 12th Wedding Anniversary

A photo of Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria.
Source: MEGA
By:

Jul. 1 2024, Updated 9:17 a.m. ET

It's (not) Complicated Alec Baldwin is head over heels for his wife, Hilaria!

The famed actor marked his 12th wedding anniversary over the weekend with a sweet tribute for his longtime lover via Instagram.

alec baldwin wife hilaria gift th wedding anniversary photos
Source: @alecbaldwin/Instagram

Alec and HIlaria Baldwin tied the knot on June 30, 2012.

"June 30, 2012. Although I fell in love with you the moment I met you, marrying you seemed like a dream," Alec, 66, expressed alongside two photos from the duo's wedding day more than a decade ago and a more recent selfie of the two relaxing at what appeared to be their home.

The 30 Rock star reflected on the couple's life together, stating, "good and bad. Ups and downs. 7 kids. (Plus Ireland, Andre and Holland). Four dogs. Four cats."

alec baldwin wife hilaria gift th wedding anniversary photos
Source: @alecbaldwin/Instagram

The couple recently celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary.

Alec and Hilaria, 40, are parents to Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 6, Eduardo, 3, María Lucía, 3, and Ilaria, 1, while the stunning yoga instructor is a proud stepmom to her husband and Kim Basinger's daughter Ireland, 28, who welcomed a baby girl, Holland, with her boyfriend, André Allen Anjos (RAC), in May 2023.

"In spite of some tough times for me, I wouldn’t trade any of it," Alec's post continued, potentially in reference to standing trial later this month for the involuntary manslaughter of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021.

alec baldwin wife hilaria gift th wedding anniversary photos
Source: @alecbaldwin/Instagram

Alec Baldwin wished his wife a happy anniversary via Instagram.

The Rust actor concluded: "Happy Anniversary. You are my gift."

To celebrate the special day, Hilaria also shared a heartfelt message about The Boss Baby voice actor via Instagram.

MORE ON:
Alec Baldwin
"Happy 12 years of marriage, Alec," Hilaria's caption began. "Not only have there been joyful ups and sad downs that life inevitably brings, but we have also experienced everything from sideways, zigzags, tremendous love and also things that are so painfully and plainly backwards."

"We hang on tight…hold on to family and friends to source our comfort and energy," the mom-of-seven admitted. "Lean in to gratitude to brighten every day."

alec baldwin wife hilaria gift th wedding anniversary photos
Source: MEGA

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin share seven kids together.

"How lucky am I to have you and our children, Alec. I know I am not here on this page much, as of late, but I will be again…. I want you, who is reading this, to know I am grateful to all of you who make this page a supportive community," she gushed.

Hilaria concluded: "I hope you feel how much your kindness is a gift that we will forever treasure. I love you, Alec ❤️."

Source: OK!

Alec and his doting wife first met in February 2011, when the award-winning actor spotted the brunette bombshell at the since-closed restaurant Pure Food and Wine in New York City.

The Beetlejuice star was dining outside with a friend when Hilaria caught his eye — and the rest is history!

