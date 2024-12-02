Model Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Shows Off Her Sandy Backside as She Works Out in Cheeky Bikini: Photos

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a cheeky bikini while working out in Hawaii in new photos.

"One with the magical Kauai ✨🌺🏝️🤙," she captioned a slew of photos on Sunday, December 1.

The model, 43, looked gorgeous during a recent Hawaiian getaway, as she posed in a thong bikini .

Alessandra Ambrosio is giving her fans what they want!

One day later, she posted a few pictures of herself frolicking in the ocean . "🐚," she simply captioned the snap on social media.

The star, who shares son Noah and daughter Anja with ex Jamie Mazur, also posed alongside her new boyfriend, Buck Palmer, while on vacation.

“It’s only been a few weeks so it’s super new,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after they went Instagram official in November. “But they really like each other and are already IG official.”