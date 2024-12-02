or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alessandra Ambrosio
OK LogoNEWS

Model Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Shows Off Her Sandy Backside as She Works Out in Cheeky Bikini: Photos

alessandra ambrosio butt cheeks
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a cheeky bikini while working out in Hawaii in new photos.

By:

Dec. 2 2024, Published 1:46 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alessandra Ambrosio is giving her fans what they want!

The model, 43, looked gorgeous during a recent Hawaiian getaway, as she posed in a thong bikini.

"One with the magical Kauai ✨🌺🏝️🤙," she captioned a slew of photos on Sunday, December 1.

Article continues below advertisement
alessandra ambrosio butt cheeks
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The star wore a bikini while working out in Hawaii.

Article continues below advertisement

Of course, people loved seeing the brunette babe relaxing.

One person wrote, "Fantastic photo 🍀🙌👍🙂😉," while another said, "Gorgeous ❤️."

A third person added, "One word…Perfection!!! ♥️."

Article continues below advertisement
alessandra ambrosio butt cheeks
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The star posed alongside the ocean in many pictures.

Article continues below advertisement

One day later, she posted a few pictures of herself frolicking in the ocean. "🐚," she simply captioned the snap on social media.

Article continues below advertisement
alessandra ambrosio butt cheeks
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The model is now dating Buck Palmer.

MORE ON:
Alessandra Ambrosio

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The star, who shares son Noah and daughter Anja with ex Jamie Mazur, also posed alongside her new boyfriend, Buck Palmer, while on vacation.

“It’s only been a few weeks so it’s super new,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after they went Instagram official in November. “But they really like each other and are already IG official.”

Article continues below advertisement
alessandra ambrosio butt cheeks
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

Alessandra Ambrosio. returned to the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in October.

Article continues below advertisement

In the photo, Ambrosio can be seen kissing Palmer, who is a men's jewelry and accessories designer, on the cheek as he wraps his arm around her.

Ambrosio has been back in the spotlight lately, as she returned to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October.

Article continues below advertisement
alessandra ambrosio bikini hawaii
Source: @alessandraambrosio/Instagram

The mom-of-two posed alongside her boyfriend in a cute snap.

Article continues below advertisement

Her trainer, Ludi Delfino, revealed how she got the mom-of-two into amazing shape before taking the runway. “It makes it a little bit more competitive and fun,” Delfino revealed of Ambrosio attending workouts with pals.

“Our goal was to burn body fat and maintain lean muscle mass,” Delfino said, noting the catwalk queen went through an intensive two-week fitness and health regimen to get ready. “And most importantly, she needed to feel good, because when you’re working out six days a week … it’s hard on your body.”

She also gushed about being back with her friends.

“My last show was seven years ago in China, and truly, I never thought I was going to walk this runway ever again, so it’s really nice to be here,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘Whoa I can’t believe I’m doing this again,’ but the energy is electrifying and it’s just so fun to see the girls.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.