Model Alessandra Ambrosio, 43, Shows Off Her Sandy Backside as She Works Out in Cheeky Bikini: Photos
Alessandra Ambrosio is giving her fans what they want!
The model, 43, looked gorgeous during a recent Hawaiian getaway, as she posed in a thong bikini.
"One with the magical Kauai ✨🌺🏝️🤙," she captioned a slew of photos on Sunday, December 1.
Of course, people loved seeing the brunette babe relaxing.
One person wrote, "Fantastic photo 🍀🙌👍🙂😉," while another said, "Gorgeous ❤️."
A third person added, "One word…Perfection!!! ♥️."
One day later, she posted a few pictures of herself frolicking in the ocean. "🐚," she simply captioned the snap on social media.
The star, who shares son Noah and daughter Anja with ex Jamie Mazur, also posed alongside her new boyfriend, Buck Palmer, while on vacation.
“It’s only been a few weeks so it’s super new,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after they went Instagram official in November. “But they really like each other and are already IG official.”
In the photo, Ambrosio can be seen kissing Palmer, who is a men's jewelry and accessories designer, on the cheek as he wraps his arm around her.
Ambrosio has been back in the spotlight lately, as she returned to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in October.
Her trainer, Ludi Delfino, revealed how she got the mom-of-two into amazing shape before taking the runway. “It makes it a little bit more competitive and fun,” Delfino revealed of Ambrosio attending workouts with pals.
“Our goal was to burn body fat and maintain lean muscle mass,” Delfino said, noting the catwalk queen went through an intensive two-week fitness and health regimen to get ready. “And most importantly, she needed to feel good, because when you’re working out six days a week … it’s hard on your body.”
She also gushed about being back with her friends.
“My last show was seven years ago in China, and truly, I never thought I was going to walk this runway ever again, so it’s really nice to be here,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “I’m like, ‘Whoa I can’t believe I’m doing this again,’ but the energy is electrifying and it’s just so fun to see the girls.”