O.J. Simpson Adamant 'Habitual Liar' Alex Murdaugh Is Definitely 'Going To Jail For All The Money He Stole'

The football star then continued to talk about what Murdaugh's consequence will be.

"33 years because I caught some guys trying to sell my stolen property — even they didn't think I should go to jail and the judge gave me 9-33 years, so I am trying to see what this guy is going to get. I was up there with guys who had robbed casinos and robbed banks two to three times and they had half the time or a third of the time I got," he said. "So, I am always curious to see what kind of time these guys get for stealing millions of dollars when I caught guys stealing my stolen property in the state of California after I was convicted, even though it was my property and they gave it to me, so I have it now, so how do you go to jail for catching guys who are trying to sell your property? Nevertheless, I do think this guy more than likely did it, but once again, more than likely to me is tantamount to reasonable doubt. It would work against him in a civil trial but I don't know if it is going to work against him in this criminal trial. It wouldn't surprise me in the least. I am just saying. Take care."