Alex Rodriguez and Girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro Hold Hands While Grabbing a Romantic Dinner at Giorgio Baldi
Alex Rodriguez and Jaclyn Cordeiro are still going strong!
The couple was spotted holding hands during a date night at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, May 3, months after making their romance Instagram official.
The duo stayed cozy as Rodriguez — decked out in a white dress shirt under a black suit coat — escorted Cordeiro, who wore a lacy black top under a black leather jacket with matching pants, into the swanky eatery, as seen in photos obtained by a news outlet.
The former baseball player and the model's relationship seems to be going from strength-to-strength since going public in December 2022. "From our hearts to yours, Merry Christmas.#newyorkchristmas #family #joy #grateful," Rodriguez captioned the sweet photo of his girlfriend and his daughters, Natasha, 18, and Ella, 14, posing in front of the Christmas tree.
According to insiders, the 47-year-old and the blonde fitness instructor are the perfect match with shared interests in sports and fitness. "She may be as strict about her own regimen as he is," a source explained. "Alex and Jaclyn are both fitness obsessed and into exercise and bodybuilding."
"He would not date anyone for a few months or longer who was not into daily fitness. It is a major part of his life," the source noted of the two being well suited, adding that, of course, they "also share parenting in common."
However, the question of whether the duo will take their relationship to the next level is still unclear. "I think she is serious about him," the source noted before adding, "I don't see Alex getting terribly serious about anyone now...he seems to be happy for the moment."
The former athlete was engaged to Jennifer Lopez for two years before they split in April 2021. Rodriguez went on to date Kathryne “Kat” Padgett before sparking a romance with Cordeiro.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Daily Mail obtained the photos of Rodriguez and Cordeiro.
People spoke to sources about the couple.