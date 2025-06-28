NEWS RHOM's Alexia Nepola and Todd Nepola Are 'Two Teenagers' Amid Reconciliation Rumors, Insider Dishes: He 'Can't Stay Away From Her' Source: MEGA RHOM’s Alexia and Todd Nepola fueled speculation about a possible reconciliation after recent sightings together.

Article continues below advertisement

Real Housewives of Miami star Alexia Nepola and her estranged husband Todd Nepola have reignited their romance, sharing plenty of PDA and indulging in a casual hookup situation, a source exclusively told a news outlet. While this arrangement may raise eyebrows, it appears to be working for the former couple.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexiae_says/INSTAGRAM The pair have a 'new arrangement,' according to an insider.

Article continues below advertisement

"Todd initiated the breakup and this new arrangement," the insider revealed. "Alexia seems willing to do almost anything to keep him in her life except quit the show."

Article continues below advertisement

According to the source, the reality series played a role in Todd's decision to file for divorce. "The show is what got in the way," the insider continued. "Although she's still on the show, which Todd couldn't handle, he can't stay away from her even after filing for divorce."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexiae_says/INSTAGRAM Alexia Nepola loves being around Todd.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added, "She loves being around him; the sparks still fly between them. They're like two teenagers. She feels foolish to turn her back on that."

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the challenges, Alexia remains hopeful for reconciliation. "Ultimately, she does hope they will reconcile and try again, but for now she's keeping it low pressure and they are taking baby steps. They're dating again and having a lot of fun," the source explained. The only concern? "How much of this will be documented for the show, since Todd has issues with that," the insider shared.

Article continues below advertisement

Todd, 52, filed for divorce in April 2024 and finalized it in March. However, Alexia, 58, previously stated that their bond remains strong. "After thoughtful reflection, Todd and I have reached an amicable divorce settlement. While our marriage has legally ended, our relationship has not," she told People. "We continue to love and support each other as we navigate this next chapter, and we appreciate the understanding, love, and support from our family, friends, and fans."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @Peacock/YOUTUBE 'The Real Housewives of Miami' reportedly played a role in Todd Nepola’s decision to file for divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

The former couple recently made headlines when they were spotted kissing and cuddling in the surf off Miami Beach on April 29, confirming the lingering chemistry despite their finalized divorce.

Article continues below advertisement

Among her three ex-husbands — including Peter "Pegy" Rosello and Herman Echevarria — Alexia revealed Todd is the only one she would consider marrying again. "Only Todd, I would only remarry Todd. Not anybody else," she told Page Six at the Real Housewives of Miami Season 7 premiere party on June 10. "So, I would definitely love to renew my vows one day with him, but I'm definitely not getting married to anyone else, that's for sure!"

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @alexiae_says/INSTAGRAM Alexia Nepola said she would only remarry if it’s with Todd Nepola.

Article continues below advertisement

When discussing a potential wedding, she shared her preference for intimacy. "I would definitely not do it on TV. I feel like that's such a special moment between the bride and the groom," Alexia explained, noting how filming "takes away [from] everything."

Article continues below advertisement

Reflecting on their December 2021 televised nuptials at Eden Rock Hotel in St. Barts, she admitted, "Looking back, I knew it was something he didn't want and he didn't feel comfortable with. I do regret it."