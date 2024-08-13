Shannon Beador Found It 'Refreshing' and 'Surprising' to See Which 'RHOC' Castmates Supported Her After 'Horrible' DUI Arrest

The reality star chats exclusively with OK! about how she's grown from the situation, her ongoing feud with former best friend Tamra Judge, her tight bond with Vicki Gunvalson and what she's learned from spending ten years on the Bravo series.

"I had a lot of reservations [about returning to RHOC] because after my DUI, which was horrible, humiliating and the biggest mistake I've ever made in my life, I kept my circle very tight as I went through a program," Beador explains. "I continued to see my trauma therapist and psychiatrist, and my circle was extremely small, so I wasn't sure how I was going to be received. But it's actually refreshing and a little surprising who was supportive when I came back and who wasn't. There's more than one person. I'm so flipping grateful for this support that I never thought that I would get."