Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador 'Needs to Go to Rehab' Following 2023 DUI Arrest — But Claims She 'Hasn't Hit Rock Bottom Yet'
The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Season 18 premiere aired on Thursday, July 11, on Bravo and, unsurprisingly, a large focus was on Shannon Beador’s DUI.
During the episode, Emily Simpson and Gina Kirschenheiter claimed Beador needed to go to rehab. Now, star Tamra Judge has piped in with a similar sentiment.
While speaking to Page Six, Judge explicitly stated: “I do think she needs to go to rehab.”
“But,” Judge continued, “I do think that she needs to acknowledge the fact that she needs to go to rehab. She can’t just go because people are telling her to go. She has to go because she wants to stop drinking.”
Noting that she does not believe Beador has “hit rock bottom yet,” Judge suspected that Beador is “willing to go” to rehab.
Judge also addressed the fact that Beador is still drinking after her DUI, specifically stating her opinion on Beador claiming in the premiere episode she only has two drinks. “You can’t [be] somebody that has a drinking problem and say, ‘Well, I’ll just have two,’” Judge shared, giving her input on the comment Beador made regarding her alcohol consumption. “It doesn’t work like that.”
Beador responded to Judge’s comments while chatting with E! News.
"She has no right," Beador told the outlet of Judge’s commentary about Beador’s alcohol usage. “She has had no part of anything that I have done since my DUI. None. In fact, she left town the day after my DUI. I hear that she's saying, 'I was there for her and I did this.' No you weren't." Beador added: “Who made you the judge and jury of what I should and shouldn't be doing in my life? Focus on yours, because I'm focusing on mine."
Beador did share that she is working on herself in regards to alcohol, though. “I was using alcohol as a coping mechanism. I have in my past in different periods in my lifetime, like when my marriage was ending," she said.
"I feel good about where I am right now," Beador added. "I know I continually will have to work on becoming a healthier and better person, but I'm very proud of where I've come at this point."
As fans of the franchise recall, Beador was arrested on September 17, 2023, for a DUI and hit and run. On the most recent episode, Beador shared how she had gone to ex John Janssen’s house and he told her she was drunk, leading her to get in her car, rev her engine and get into an accident.