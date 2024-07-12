Tamra Judge Says Shannon Beador 'Needs to Go to Rehab' Following 2023 DUI Arrest — But Claims She 'Hasn't Hit Rock Bottom Yet'

While speaking to Page Six, Judge explicitly stated: “I do think she needs to go to rehab.”

“But,” Judge continued, “I do think that she needs to acknowledge the fact that she needs to go to rehab. She can’t just go because people are telling her to go. She has to go because she wants to stop drinking.”

Noting that she does not believe Beador has “hit rock bottom yet,” Judge suspected that Beador is “willing to go” to rehab.