Alix Earle's Ex Braxton Berrios Spotted With New Blonde Bombshell in L.A. After Influencer Admitted to Drunk Texting Him

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Braxton Berrios may be on with a new woman who bears a striking resemblance to his ex Alix Earle. The NFL player, 30, was spotted grabbing dinner with gorgeous blonde model Hollie Ford on Wednesday, April 15. The duo stepped out at the Bird Streets Club in Los Angeles, Calif. Berrios generously held the door open to his G-Wagon for Ford as they left the venue together, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ. Paparazzi asked Berrios to comment on Earle’s internet drama with Alex Cooper, but he did not offer any insight.

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Why Did Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle Split?

Source: MEGA Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios dated for two years.

Earle and Berrios started dating in March 2023 before calling it quits at the end of last year. She announced the shocking news in an emotional TikTok video on December 13, 2025. “Braxton and I are no longer together. We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t gotten to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me,” Earle revealed at the time.

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Source: @hollie.ford/Instagram Braxton Berrios was spotted out in L.A. with Hollie Ford.

The content creator admitted it was difficult making time for their relationship as Berrios competed with the Houston Texans and she progressed on Dancing With the Stars. “I think that was a scary thing for me to realize because it meant us not being in the same place," she expressed. "A part of me also really wants to be focusing on myself right now. I just feel like I can’t be what Braxton needs.”

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Source: MEGA Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios split in December 2025.

The blonde beauty, 25, added, “I want him to have someone with him 24/7 who can support him and be there for him. And he wasn’t really expecting that of me. I think it was more a me thing but I constantly felt guilty. And I love Braxton. He’s my best friend, you know? So it’s been really difficult as we’re trying to go forward with this.”

Alix Earle Drunk-Texted Her Ex at 5 A.M.

Source: MEGA Alix Earle is reportedly single.