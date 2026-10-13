Alix Earle Flaunts Cleavage in Plunging Leather Minidress at Landon Barker's Vampire Birthday Bash: Photos

Oct. 13 2026, Updated 8:00 a.m. ET

Alix Earle showed off her cleavage in a plunging purple minidress at Landon Barker's vampire-themed birthday party.

Alix Earle is turning up the heat while celebrating Landon Barker's 23rd birthday.

The 25-year-old influencer showed off her cleavage in a skintight, dark purple minidress featuring a plunging neckline and glossy, leather-like finish while attending Barker's extravagant "Vampire Ball" birthday party.

Earle shared a series of sultry snapshots from the celebration, posing on a plush purple couch, flashing her fangs and enjoying the gothic atmosphere.

"Vamping out," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

The appearance comes amid rumors that Barker is dating Earle's younger sister, Ashtin Earle.