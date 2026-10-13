Alix Earle Flaunts Cleavage in Plunging Leather Minidress at Landon Barker's Vampire Birthday Bash: Photos
Oct. 13 2026, Updated 8:00 a.m. ET
Alix Earle is turning up the heat while celebrating Landon Barker's 23rd birthday.
The 25-year-old influencer showed off her cleavage in a skintight, dark purple minidress featuring a plunging neckline and glossy, leather-like finish while attending Barker's extravagant "Vampire Ball" birthday party.
Earle shared a series of sultry snapshots from the celebration, posing on a plush purple couch, flashing her fangs and enjoying the gothic atmosphere.
"Vamping out," she captioned the Instagram carousel.
The appearance comes amid rumors that Barker is dating Earle's younger sister, Ashtin Earle.
Alix Earle Flaunts Cleavage in Plunging Minidress
Alix embraced the party's spooky theme in a strapless, corset-style minidress featuring structured cups, a plunging neckline and a glossy finish.
The revealing ensemble hugged her figure and featured a thigh-skimming hemline.
She accessorized with a delicate gold heart necklace, wearing her long blonde hair straight with a middle part.
In several snapshots, Alix lounged against purple velvet upholstery, showing off her outfit from different angles.
Another photo captured her laughing in the backseat of a car.
Alix Earle Celebrates Landon Barker's 23rd Birthday
The celebration featured elaborate vampire-inspired decorations, red lighting and a dramatic gothic atmosphere.
Landon, the son of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler, celebrated alongside family and friends.
His stepmother, Kourtney Kardashian, attended with Travis, with both embracing the party's vampire theme.
Alix's Instagram carousel included glimpses of the venue's candlelit interior and a cheeky cocktail menu featuring a drink called "Vampire Sperm."
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Landon Barker Is Rumored to Be Dating Ashtin Earle
Alix's attendance comes as her younger sister continues fueling romance rumors with the birthday boy.
Ashtin, 23, and Landon were photographed holding hands while attending a Revolve event during Paris Fashion Week on September 29.
The pair previously sparked speculation after Ashtin appeared in Landon's music video for "If I Ever Talk to God."
They have also supported each other at public events, although neither has publicly confirmed a romantic relationship.
Ashtin was among the guests celebrating Landon's birthday.
Alix Earle's Vampire Look Sparks Reactions
Alix's daring outfit quickly attracted attention from her Instagram followers, with the post receiving more than 460,000 likes.
"Holy s---," one commenter wrote.
"Woah," the same follower added.
Another person commented, "cullen!!" — seemingly referencing the vampire family from Twilight.
Beyond the glamorous portraits, Alix included candid snapshots of friends, drinks and a dog peeking over an upstairs railing.
The photo collection offered followers a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the elaborate birthday celebration.