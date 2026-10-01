Jenna Bush Hager Shades Alix Earle After Influencer Reveals She's 'Never' Read a Book: 'We Can Teach You'

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Jenna Bush Hager wants to teach Alix Earle a lesson. The anchor scolded the influencer on the October 1 episode of TODAY With Jenna and Sheinelle after the reality star revealed in a now-viral social media clip that she hasn't opened a book in years. "I've never read a book," the star told Interview Magazine when asked to reveal the last thing she read. "Like maybe Dr. Seuss."

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'A Little Syllabus'

Source: MEGA Alix Earle claimed she hadn't read anything other than Dr. Suess children's books.

Bush Hager, who is a huge advocate for literacy and the founder of the Read With Jenna book club, was horrified by Earle's answer, much like the rest of the internet. "Alix, you've been on the show. We know that you're smart," Bush Hager addressed the influencer directly through the camera. "So we want to give you a little syllabus." The mom-of-three passive aggressively brought out a stack of books so the influencer could catch up on her reading and hopefully encourage her young audience to do the same.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager gave Alix Earle a stack of book recommendations.

"Let's start you mid-grade, and let's read The Babysitters Club," she said as she pulled out a copy from the 1980s book series. "We know you're an entrepreneur. She started her own brand. This talks about females getting together and starting a club, empowering each other." For another pointed recommendation, she included Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret by Judy Blume, of which Bush Hager said: "Now, Alix, if you haven't learned about s-- this might hit the ticket." She also pleaded with the content creator to read Of Mice and Men and Pachinko. "I feel like, of all topics, this is the one that would set Jenna off," Jones noted, as her co-host finished up the stack of reading curriculum.

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Source: MEGA Jenna Bush Hager pointed out that Alix Earle had influence over young audiences.

Both women acknowledged that many people, Bush Hager included, were upset not only because they were certain Earle had, in fact, read a book, but also due to the example she was setting for her audience. "People are really upset because the reality is, when you're an influencer with millions of followers, there's a responsibility with your platform," Jones eloquently explained. "There are so many young girls who see her as somebody they look up to," she added. "And so people are like, 'No, let's not encourage that.'"

'We Can Teach You'

Source: MEGA The anchors promised to teach Alix Earle to be a good reader.