Alix Earle Caught Making Out With Mystery Man Days After Red Carpet Debut With Braxton Berrios
Get ready with me to go kiss a mystery man?
Alix Earle has TikTok users up in arms after a viral video captured the it-girl seemingly making out with a man — who was notably not her rumored beau Braxton Berrios — inside of a club in the Hamptons.
A video was uploaded to Deux Moi on Monday, July 24, showcasing Earle's lip-locking moment with a man in a cowboy hat — who was later allegedly identified as DKNY heir Sebastiano de Felice.
In the video — Earle was dressed in a bright orange dress and sitting in the same exact location as a TikTok the blonde bombshell posted to her own account on Monday, July 17, mere days after the social media creator stepped out to the 2023 ESPY Awards as Berrios' date.
"Lol I was there they were making out for some time," a Reddit user claimed on a thread chain discussing the ordeal.
As internet sluths did their research to discover who the mystery man was, one user identified de Felice — the 18-year-old grandson of DKNY fashion designer Donna Karan.
The teenager became an adult on Wednesday, July 26, meaning he would have been 17 at the time he reportedly shared smooches with Earle, 22.
While many TikTok users were focused on Earle kissing a man that wasn't Berrios — who she has teased a romance with in recent months via her highly popular videos on the app — others pointed out the possibility that the influencer was making out with a minor.
"He is 17 why y’all just glossing over that," one person commented on Stephanie Tleiji's video explaining the drama-filled situation,while another user defended Earle, stating, "he definitely lied ab his age" — though it has not yet been confirmed that de Felice was the man Earle hooked up with that night.
"The double standard is crazy 😭," an individual added, claiming there would have been a different reaction if the female was the minor in the situation, or if Berrios was the one caught kissing another woman, as another noted, "broooooo if this was flipped holyyyyy."
Last month, Earle confirmed she and Berrios weren't officially in a relationship, however, she proceeded to allow fans to follow along the pair's romantic date nights and travel trips in weeks to follow.
"We’re not even 'dating' but just hard for me to not share stuff w u guys hahahaha," she explained in June.