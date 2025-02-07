or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Alix Earle
OK LogoNEWS

Alix Earle Barely Fits Into Tight Red Top While Filming Hot Carl's Jr. Commercial: Watch

alix earle hot carls jr commercial
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle turned up the heat in a new racy Super Bowl campaign.

By:

Feb. 7 2025, Published 10:04 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Alix Earle is bringing the heat to Carl’s Jr.’s latest commercial!

Eight years after stepping away from its signature racy ads, the fast-food chain is diving back into its old playbook — bikinis, burgers and all— for a new Super Bowl campaign.

And this time, social media star Earle is front and center.

Article continues below advertisement
alix earle carl jr commercial
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram

Alix Earle stars in a new Carl's Jr. commercial.

Article continues below advertisement

Earle gave fans a sneak peek at her eye-popping outfit on Instagram, rocking a red string micro top with just two stars barely covering her chest. She paired the daring look with an acid-washed gray denim mini skirt, while her signature blonde locks framed her face.

"Is this too much for a little Carl’s Jr. commercial?" she teased in the video, captioning it, “This top is perfect we had to ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @carlsjr.”

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @alix_earle/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

Her followers couldn’t get enough.

“Outfit was a slay 🔥,” one fan raved, while another declared, “2025 is the year to unleash the girls👏🏻.”

Someone else brought up Carl’s Jr.'s past bombshell ads, writing, “Ask @parishilton she knows bc that’s prob the last Carl’s commercial I remember!!!! 🔥😍.”

“U look SO GOOD ALIX,” another chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
alix earle tight top carl jr ad
Source: @carlsjr/Instagram

The social media personality nearly spilled out of her red sultry top.

Article continues below advertisement

Shortly before her post, Carl’s Jr. dropped the full ad in a collaborative Instagram post with Earle.

“For those who haven’t seen this live… you’re welcome. Stop by Carl’s Jr. 2/10 and get a hangover burger for FREE all day 🍔 all you have to do is download the app and join My Rewards 😉,” the brand captioned the post.

MORE ON:
Alix Earle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @carlsjr/Instagram
Article continues below advertisement

In the commercial, Earle promoted the new “hangover burger,” a loaded breakfast sandwich designed for football fans recovering after the big game.

“Just what you need to cure that post party bug,” Earle said, strutting through a car wash in the same tiny outfit before taking a bite of the burger.

Article continues below advertisement
carls jr super bowl campaign alix earle
Source: @carlsjr/Instagram

The 24-year-old has over 6 million followers on social media.

Article continues below advertisement

This kind of sultry marketing was once a staple for Carl’s Jr. During the 2005 Super Bowl, Paris Hilton made waves for washing a car, while Kim Kardashian also starred in one of their famously steamy ads.

“We believe in putting hot models in our commercials, because ugly ones don’t sell burgers,” the company bluntly stated in a 2011 press release.

Article continues below advertisement
carls jr reboots sexy ads alix earle
Source: MEGA

Alix Earle stars in Carl's Jr.'s new ad, dropping just in time for the 2025 Super Bowl.

But things have changed, and as criticism of female objectification grew, Carl’s Jr. shifted its focus to the food itself.

Now, with Earle at the helm, the brand is dipping its toes back into its old ways for the first time in years. However, this particular ad won’t air during the Super Bowl — it’s set to run on streaming platforms and traditional TV in select markets instead.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.