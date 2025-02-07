Alix Earle Barely Fits Into Tight Red Top While Filming Hot Carl's Jr. Commercial: Watch
Alix Earle is bringing the heat to Carl’s Jr.’s latest commercial!
Eight years after stepping away from its signature racy ads, the fast-food chain is diving back into its old playbook — bikinis, burgers and all— for a new Super Bowl campaign.
And this time, social media star Earle is front and center.
Earle gave fans a sneak peek at her eye-popping outfit on Instagram, rocking a red string micro top with just two stars barely covering her chest. She paired the daring look with an acid-washed gray denim mini skirt, while her signature blonde locks framed her face.
"Is this too much for a little Carl’s Jr. commercial?" she teased in the video, captioning it, “This top is perfect we had to ⭐️⭐️⭐️ @carlsjr.”
Her followers couldn’t get enough.
“Outfit was a slay 🔥,” one fan raved, while another declared, “2025 is the year to unleash the girls👏🏻.”
Someone else brought up Carl’s Jr.'s past bombshell ads, writing, “Ask @parishilton she knows bc that’s prob the last Carl’s commercial I remember!!!! 🔥😍.”
“U look SO GOOD ALIX,” another chimed in.
Shortly before her post, Carl’s Jr. dropped the full ad in a collaborative Instagram post with Earle.
“For those who haven’t seen this live… you’re welcome. Stop by Carl’s Jr. 2/10 and get a hangover burger for FREE all day 🍔 all you have to do is download the app and join My Rewards 😉,” the brand captioned the post.
In the commercial, Earle promoted the new “hangover burger,” a loaded breakfast sandwich designed for football fans recovering after the big game.
“Just what you need to cure that post party bug,” Earle said, strutting through a car wash in the same tiny outfit before taking a bite of the burger.
This kind of sultry marketing was once a staple for Carl’s Jr. During the 2005 Super Bowl, Paris Hilton made waves for washing a car, while Kim Kardashian also starred in one of their famously steamy ads.
“We believe in putting hot models in our commercials, because ugly ones don’t sell burgers,” the company bluntly stated in a 2011 press release.
But things have changed, and as criticism of female objectification grew, Carl’s Jr. shifted its focus to the food itself.
Now, with Earle at the helm, the brand is dipping its toes back into its old ways for the first time in years. However, this particular ad won’t air during the Super Bowl — it’s set to run on streaming platforms and traditional TV in select markets instead.