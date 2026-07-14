Alix Earle Insists She Doesn't 'Personally' Support Donald Trump: 'I Just Don't Think Anyone Listens'

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Alix Earle has once again set the record straight about her political views after years of speculation. The influencer, 25, said she has repeatedly denied supporting President Donald Trump but feels many people continue to ignore what she has already expressed.

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Alix Earle Addresses Ongoing Political Speculation

Source: mega The influencer insisted she does not personally support Donald Trump.

In her 2026 TIME100 Creators cover story, published on July 14, Earle spoke candidly about one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding her online persona. "I have addressed it, and I just don't think anyone listens," she said. "My senior year of college, I was like, 'I am not a Trump supporter.' I don't personally support him." "I get a lot of questions about that online still. I just tend to not address it every single time because then I feel like I am creating a massive storm," she explained.

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Alex Cooper Drama Will Be Addressed on Her Netflix Series

Source: mega Alix Earle also teased that she'll discuss her Alex Cooper fallout on her upcoming Netflix series.

Earle also revealed fans will finally hear her side of her highly publicized falling out with "Call Her Daddy" host Alex Cooper. The influencer was previously part of Cooper's Unwell Network before the partnership ended. After Cooper posted a video telling Earle to "say what you gotta say," the Dancing With the Stars contestant responded in the comments, writing, "On it!" While Earle has yet to publicly explain what happened, she confirmed the situation will be explored in her upcoming Netflix reality series, Earle Meets World. "It's something I'm going to talk about on the show," she said. "That was one of the things in the beginning they wanted me to talk about, and I really wasn't comfortable sharing." As filming continued, however, the situation unfolded in real time. "Then everything unfolded the way it did while we were filming. There was a serious struggle behind the scenes of emotions, and my family showed up for me," Earle shared. "Those moments that sometimes seem so fun for people online, but are hard behind the scenes — I am happy that we were able to capture that."

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Fans Criticized Her Wimbledon Outfit

Source: mega The social media personality recently faced criticism over her Wimbledon outfit.

While Earle has become known for taking fashion risks, not every look has been a hit with fans. Earlier this month, the influencer attended Wimbledon in London alongside her sister, Ashtin Earle, and close friend Stassie Karanikolaou. Before heading to the iconic tennis tournament, the social media star shared a TikTok documenting her outfit selection. "Get dressed with me for Wimbledon," she said as Ashtin helped her into a cream lace skirt paired with a floral corset top and matching blazer. "I feel like a princess 🎾🎾🧚🏼," Alix captioned the post. Although she loved the feminine ensemble, some social media users argued the look didn't fit Wimbledon's traditionally prim and proper dress culture. "You look great, but this outfit is just not Wimbledon. Wimbledon is simple and classy," one commenter wrote. Another added, "You look like you are going for tea, not tennis," while a third joked, "It's not Bridgerton, it's Wimbledon."

Turning Heads in the Hamptons

Source: mega Days earlier, Alix Earle turned heads in a daring white gown at Michael Rubin's Fourth of July White Party.