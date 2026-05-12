Alix Earle Shades Alex Cooper as She Avoids Question About Their Feud on 'Today' Show: 'Why Ruin Such a Good Day?'

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Alix Earle addressed her feud with Alex Cooper for the first time. During the Tuesday, May 12, episode of Today, the social media star, 25, revealed where she stands with her former friend. Host Craig Melvin pointed out how there is “this back and forth” between the two influencers online.

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“There seems to be a bit of online beef there,” he said. “What’s actually happening? What’s really going on?” Earle — who was on the talk show to promote her new Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover — kept her answer short and vague. “I’m trying to keep things pretty positive today. We don’t have that much time here, honestly,” she replied. “Also, why ruin such a good day with something not so great?” Melvin continued to press her for answers, asking whether there is “legitimate contiguousness” or if the tension has “all been exaggerated.” “No, it’s exaggerated. I love everyone,” Earle said, while the host quipped he was “not buying it.”

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Alex Cooper Calls Alix Earle 'Passive-Aggressive'

Source: @todayshow/Instagram Alix Earle wanted to keep things 'positive' and avoided discussing her feud on 'Today.'

On Monday, April 13, Cooper, 31, called out Earle in a scathing TikTok video. “You guys know I don’t usually address this kind of stuff because it feels like a waste of time. And honestly, it’s embarrassing to participate in this," she said. “But I am obviously seeing the videos and I’m getting tagged. I see the DMs, I see the comments. So, at this point, it just feels long overdue.”

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Source: @todayshow/Instagram Alix Earle insisted the drama is being exaggerated.

Cooper then addressed Earle directly: “Hey, girl. The passive-aggressive reposts and the ‘likes’ and the commenting on things, I gotta call you out here." The podcast host told the Dancing With the Stars alum to “get specific” about why she doesn’t like her. “Just say what you gotta say about me," Cooper declared. "There’s no NDA and no one is stopping you. Stop hiding behind other people and just say it yourself. What’s the beef?”

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Source: @todayshow/Instagram Alex Cooper recently called out Alix Earle on social media.

She continued, “I’m really tired of waking up and seeing you using this fake drama to distract from other s--- going online for you. Not interested. I know what happened and so do you. So talk. Unless the fake narrative that you’re creating happens to be way more interesting than the truth. I have nothing to hide when it comes to you and me. Unless you actually have something to say, I’m out. This is over. Have a good Monday, everyone.” In response to the video, Earle commented, “Okay on it!!” However, she still has yet to elaborate on their tiff.

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Why Are Alix Earle and Alex Cooper Feuding?

Source: MEGA Alex Cooper removed Alix Earle's podcast from Unwell Network.