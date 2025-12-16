Single Alix Earle Strips Down to Just a Towel During Mexico Getaway After Split From Braxton Berrios: Hot Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Alix Earle turned up the heat during a getaway to Mexico, showing off her daring side following her recent split from Braxton Berrios. The Dancing With the Stars alum, 25, left little to the imagination by pausing to take a sultry selfie while wearing nothing but a luxurious white towel in a photo posted via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, December 16.

Alix Earle Stripped Down to Just a Towel

Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle showed off her daring side by stripping down to just a towel.

Earle’s blonde hair was styled in loose, tousled waves, with a spacious, brightly lit closet visible behind her. In another bold shot, the influencer captured her lower half in a baby blue string bikini bottom while lounging outdoors and sipping a salt-rimmed drink.

Alix Earle Addressed Her Split From Braxton Berrios

Source: MEGA Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios sparked split speculation earlier this year.

The TikTok star’s flirty snaps come days after she addressed her breakup with Berrios, 30, for the first time. The pair had initially denied split rumors after fans noticed Berrios missed all of Earle’s Dancing With the Stars performances, attributing his absence to conflicts with his busy NFL schedule. “Braxton and I are no longer together,” the former University of Miami student told her followers in a teary TikTok posted on Saturday, December 13. “We have been doing long distance since, basically, June and we haven’t got to see each other that often. It’s just been really difficult for me.”

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios' Split Was Confirmed Earlier This Month

Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle confessed she was 'motivated' to move to Los Angeles after her 'Dancing With the Stars' stint.

The “Hot Mess With Alix Earle” podcast host admitted she felt “really motivated” to move to Los Angeles following her stint on Dancing With the Stars but knew relocating permanently would put a strain on their relationship.

Alix Earle Said Her Split From Braxton Berrios Is 'Scary'

Source: @alixearle/Instagram Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios were first seen together in May 2023.