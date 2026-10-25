Alix Earle Only Wears a Towel in Sultry Photo From Canada Trip

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Alix Earle teased fans in only a towel. The influencer posed for a mirror selfie in a revealing white robe with a towel wrapped around her hair for her October 22 Instagram post. She appeared to be fresh out of a shower as she flaunted her envy-worthy cleavage and sharp jawline while her robe ever-so-slightly began to fall off her shoulders.

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'We're Finally Here'

Source: @ALIXEARLE, INSTAGRAM Alix Earle posed from her hotel room in Canada.

“CANADA,” she exclaimed in the caption while promoting her skincare brand, Reale Actives. “We’re finally hereeeee.” The 25-year-old appeared to celebrate that her products were finally available to ship way up north in the sultry Instagram photo dump. In some pictures, Earle smiled for refined, professional pictures, while in others she sported Toronto Maple Leafs hockey gear to garner excitement for the brand’s new shipping destination.

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Source: @ALIXEARLE, INSTAGRAM Alix Earle posed for a sultry photo dump from Toronto.

Naturally, fans were drooling over her stunning pictures and were eager to sing her praises in the comments section. “Toronto looks good on you!!!!” one person gushed. “Alix, you don’t know how iconic this is,” another added, as a third wrote, “So cute, congratulations.” “I did not know you joined the Toronto Maple Leafs,” yet another joked. “Congrats!!!” Others were just excited to finally use her products in their home country. “We love youuuuuuu,” a Canadian fan enthused. “Just ordered!!! Woohoooo.”

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'The Thing That Skyrocketed My Career'

Source: MEGA Alix Earle opened up about her acne struggles.

Earle launched her skincare brand in March after dealing with chronic acne for most of her life. The brand boasts that it is “dermatologist-developed” and “clinically proven.” The star confessed that she first started to connect with audiences when she was open about her own struggles with acne and experiences with various products, including Accutane. “That was like the thing that skyrocketed my career and got it started,” Earle said in an interview about her brand. “And the first thing that really allowed me to connect with my audience.”

Source: MEGA Alix Earle admitted that she wanted to help other girls feel confident.