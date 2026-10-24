Alix Earle and Alex Cooper's Feud Remains Unsettled: What to Know

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Influencer Alix Earle, 25, stirred controversy by posting an Instagram Reel of herself pole dancing to Saygrace’s “You Don’t Own Me.” This move appears directed at her former friend and ex-boss, Alex Cooper, 31. The ongoing tension between these two prominent figures has become a public spectacle on social media.

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Former Friends' Relationship Changed After Joining Unwell Network

Source: @ALIXEARLE/TIKTOK Alix Earle fueled speculation about her reported feud with Alex Cooper by posting an Instagram Reel of herself pole dancing to Saygrace's ‘You Don't Own Me.’

Earle joined Cooper’s Unwell Network in August 2023, when the relationship was amicable. A source said Cooper served as a “big sister” to Earle, and they even shared a publicist for a period. However, the dynamics began to shift, leading to a fallout that surprised many. In February 2025, Cooper’s company returned the intellectual property rights for Earle’s podcast, “Hot Mess,” after they parted ways. Reports indicate that Cooper’s jealousy intensified as Earle’s celebrity grew. Insiders revealed that Earle’s podcast initially enjoyed success, even reaching the top of Spotify charts, but did not sustain its listenership.

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Source: @ALIXEARLE/TIKTOK

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Podcast Split Added to Tensions Between Alix Earle and Alex Cooper

Source: MEGA Alex Cooper's company returned the intellectual property rights to Alix Earle's ‘Hot Mess’ podcast in February 2025.

A source disclosed to Page Six, “Alix Earle’s fan base did not translate into a viable listenership for her podcast.” This development prompted Unwell to make the challenging decision to drop the show. However, the conflict transcended business aspects, with personal grievances emerging as well. The tension escalated when Earle reposted a TikTok video criticizing Cooper’s business ethics, branding her an “ambulance chaser.” In response, Earle made a sarcastic remark, “Okay on it!!” which further fueled the ongoing drama.

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Dave Portnoy and Brianna LaPaglia Weighed in on Feud

Source: MEGA Brianna 'Chickenfry' LaPaglia criticized Alex Cooper while discussing what Alix Earle had allegedly told her about their relationship.

Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy weighed in on the feud, stating that Cooper expressed no interest in participating in a commercial that Earle starred in, reinforcing the idea that they no longer see eye to eye. Brianna “Chickenfry” LaPaglia also entered the conversation, voicing her disdain for Cooper and referring to Earle’s experiences with her. LaPaglia stated, “From what Alix Earle told me, Alex Cooper is a very, very mean person.” Cooper countered this remark on Instagram Stories, claiming she had never met LaPaglia. The rivalry between Cooper and Earle continues to draw public attention. In 2020, Cooper acquired the “Call Her Daddy” IP after a contentious split from her former co-host, Sofia Franklyn, who accused Cooper of betrayal during contract negotiations.

Alix Earle Focused on Her Skincare Brand and Future Podcast Plans

Source: MEGA Alix Earle promoted her Reale Actives skincare line and expressed interest in bringing her podcast projects back in an interview with 'The Wall Street Journal.'