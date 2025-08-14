or
Kylie Jenner's Best Friend Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Bikini Body as She Sprawls Out on Vacation: Hot Photos

stassie karanikolaou bikini photos
Source: MEGA;@staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou flaunted her bikini body while lounging on vacation in new photos.

Aug. 14 2025, Published 12:06 p.m. ET

Stassie Karanikolaou is giving full-on vacation envy in a set of stunning new pics.

The 28-year-old influencer, and Kylie Jenner’s ride or die, was spotted stretched out on rocky cliffs, rocking a tiny black bikini that showed off her bronzed glow. The sun hit just right as she leaned back into the water’s edge.

image of Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her bikini body on vacation.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her bikini body on vacation.

“really running out of pages on my passport,” she joked in the caption.

Karanikolaou followed it up with a sultry shore-side pose, locking eyes with the camera.

For another look, she switched from swim to street chic, wearing a white lace-trim camisole and a striped asymmetrical skirt. The low waist gave a cheeky peek of her green bikini bottoms as she leaned against a rustic wooden doorway.

image of The influencer posed in a black bikini.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The influencer posed in a black bikini.

The fashion parade continued during cocktails on a seaside terrace. This time, Karanikolaou stunned in a sleeveless black top and a sheer, low-waist white skirt dotted with black polka dots.

From the back, her black panties peeked through just enough to turn heads.

“In the city,” she captioned that post, borrowing a lyric from Justin Bieber’s “Yukon.”

Naturally, Jenner jumped into the comments to finish the song — or at least tried.

“AND WE LIKE TO GO FAAAASTERRRR 😂,” she teased.

“KYLIE !!!!!!!” Stassie replied.

“I pick up whenever you callll,” another friend chimed in.

“You're hooked on this song real bad 😭,” a fan noticed.

"Pull up like Jimmy Neutron 😢❤️,” wrote another, referring to the cartoon.

“Teach the song well to Kylie😂😂,” someone else added.

image of Stassie Karanikolaou also shared chic street style looks.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

Stassie Karanikolaou also shared chic street style looks.

The posts come right after Karanikolaou joined Jenner, Hailey Bieber and the crew for Kylie’s 28th birthday bash on August 10.

Kendall Jenner hosted the chic backyard dinner, complete with a long lawn table decked in red-and-white flowers, candles and hand-painted plates.

Even the cake — a raspberry and daisy-covered masterpiece — was on theme. Kylie blew out her candles next to Hailey, who recorded the sweet moment. “I have the best sister @kendalljenner,” Kylie gushed.

Later on, the group had a hilarious round-table sing-along to “Yukon.” Kylie kept messing up the lyrics, which sent everyone into fits of laughter. Hailey, meanwhile, went viral for being adorably off-key.

image of The social media personality recently attended bff Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday.
Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram

The social media personality recently attended bff Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday.

“Kylie is killing me with the faster part 😂,” one fan commented.

“She has the best friends, honestly. They don’t even mind hanging out with her children,” another joked.

One person summed it up perfectly, stating: “The voice of an angel.”

