Article continues below advertisement

Stassie Karanikolaou is giving full-on vacation envy in a set of stunning new pics.

Article continues below advertisement

The 28-year-old influencer, and Kylie Jenner’s ride or die, was spotted stretched out on rocky cliffs, rocking a tiny black bikini that showed off her bronzed glow. The sun hit just right as she leaned back into the water’s edge.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou showed off her bikini body on vacation.

Article continues below advertisement

“really running out of pages on my passport,” she joked in the caption.

Article continues below advertisement

Karanikolaou followed it up with a sultry shore-side pose, locking eyes with the camera. For another look, she switched from swim to street chic, wearing a white lace-trim camisole and a striped asymmetrical skirt. The low waist gave a cheeky peek of her green bikini bottoms as she leaned against a rustic wooden doorway.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The influencer posed in a black bikini.

Article continues below advertisement

The fashion parade continued during cocktails on a seaside terrace. This time, Karanikolaou stunned in a sleeveless black top and a sheer, low-waist white skirt dotted with black polka dots. From the back, her black panties peeked through just enough to turn heads. “In the city,” she captioned that post, borrowing a lyric from Justin Bieber’s “Yukon.”

Article continues below advertisement

Naturally, Jenner jumped into the comments to finish the song — or at least tried. “AND WE LIKE TO GO FAAAASTERRRR 😂,” she teased. “KYLIE !!!!!!!” Stassie replied. “I pick up whenever you callll,” another friend chimed in.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

“You're hooked on this song real bad 😭,” a fan noticed. "Pull up like Jimmy Neutron 😢❤️,” wrote another, referring to the cartoon. “Teach the song well to Kylie😂😂,” someone else added.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram Stassie Karanikolaou also shared chic street style looks.

Article continues below advertisement

The posts come right after Karanikolaou joined Jenner, Hailey Bieber and the crew for Kylie’s 28th birthday bash on August 10. Kendall Jenner hosted the chic backyard dinner, complete with a long lawn table decked in red-and-white flowers, candles and hand-painted plates.

Article continues below advertisement

Even the cake — a raspberry and daisy-covered masterpiece — was on theme. Kylie blew out her candles next to Hailey, who recorded the sweet moment. “I have the best sister @kendalljenner,” Kylie gushed. Later on, the group had a hilarious round-table sing-along to “Yukon.” Kylie kept messing up the lyrics, which sent everyone into fits of laughter. Hailey, meanwhile, went viral for being adorably off-key.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @staskaranikolaou/Instagram The social media personality recently attended bff Kylie Jenner's 28th birthday.