Allison Holker's Daughter Breaks Silence On Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Death: 'I Miss U'
Allison Holker's 14-year-old daughter, Weslie Fowler, shared a simple message for adoptive father, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, two months after his tragic passing.
Fowler took to TikTok on Tuesday, February 21, to share a short clip captioned, "I miss u." In the 38-second video, the teen sported a dark brown tank top and had her hair pulled back into a simple up-do as she posed in the mirror to "Surf" by Mac Miller.
This comes roughly two and a half months after Boss was found dead in his room at the Oak Tree Inn in Encino, Calif., on Tuesday, December 13. It was later determined that he died via self-inflicted gunshot wound and had left a suicide note for his family.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker confirmed the sad news in a statement shared on Wednesday, December 14. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
Other than Fowler and Holker, the Dancing with the Stars alum also left behind two young children — 6-year-old Maddox and 3-year-old Zaia.
Celebrity friends who had been close to Boss quickly flooded social media to remember the beloved television personality for his kindness and magnetic spirit, but his death seemed to hit former colleague Ellen DeGeneres — who had worked alongside him for years on The Ellen DeGeneres Show — especially hard.
"I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light," the 65-year-old talk show host said at the time. "He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him."
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
