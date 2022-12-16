Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding To Challenges Before Death

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," Holker continued. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."

In the aftermath of his passing, celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, shared tributes about the entertainer. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," the former talk show post wrote in a social media post.