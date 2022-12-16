Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note Alluding To Challenges Before Death
New details have emerged about the troubles Stephen "tWitch" Boss was dealing with prior to his death. According to law enforcement, the late dancer left behind a note at the scene of the suicide that alluded to challenges he had faced in the past — although it is not clear what those specific obstacles were at this time.
Authorities also revealed Boss took an Uber from his home on the evening of Monday, December 12, and put his phone on airplane mode so no one could reach nor track him before checking into the motel where he would end his life.
STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' INNER CIRCLE 'NEVER SAW' HIS APPARENT SUICIDE COMING, INSIDER CLAIMS: 'EVERYONE IS SAD FOR ALLISON HOLKER'
On Tuesday, December 13, the devastating news broke that The Ellen DeGeneres Show personality and producer died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head in the bathroom of the Oak Tree Inn.
Boss' wife, Allison Holker, reported him missing to the LAPD office after he left their home without notice and failed to pick up his phone when she called. The So You Think You Can Dance alum was later found by a motel staffer inside his room.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," his spouse, who shares daughters Weslie, 14, Zaia, 3, and son Maddox, 6, with the late star, confirmed in a statement later that day.
ALLISON HOLKER PUSHED POLICE TO TAKE HER HUSBAND STEPHEN 'TWITCH' BOSS' DISAPPEARANCE SERIOUSLY
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him," Holker continued. "He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."
In the aftermath of his passing, celebrities, including Ellen DeGeneres, shared tributes about the entertainer. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia," the former talk show post wrote in a social media post.
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.
TMZ was the first to report the news of Boss' suicide note.