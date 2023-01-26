Todrick Hall Claims Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Was 'Under A Lot Of Pressure' For Supporting Ellen DeGeneres Prior To Tragic Death

This isn't the first time someone has suggested that the demise of The Ellen DeGeneres Show took a toll on the father-of-three's mental health in his final months. As OK! previously reported, DJ Boof, who used to work for the The Wendy Williams Show, revealed he knew Boss had been going through a "tough time" after the show went off air.

"When you and somebody else are in the same line of work, you can bounce ideas off each other, and in our line of work — there were only two: me and him," Boof said at the time. "I reached out to him after the Ellen show ended, just to show my support because I know what it feels like to be at a talk show for years and then to have that disappear."