Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 'Extroverted Personality' Was a Facade, His Widow Allison Holker Shares: 'It Would Drain His Energy'

"I'm still on this journey with them. Because I think as a parent, we always want to know or look like we have the answers. And at this point in my life now, I'm sometimes like, 'I don't know, but I'll certainly try to figure it out with you,'" the professional dancer explained.

Holker is also no longer afraid for her children to witness her shed a tear. "I just realized it was really important to allow them to see those moments," the star spilled. "Crying for joy, crying for pain, crying for sadness, all the different types of emotions that come with those things, allowing them to be a part of it with me."