Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' 'Extroverted Personality' Was a Facade, His Widow Allison Holker Shares: 'It Would Drain His Energy'

stephen twitch boss extroverted personality facade allison holker
Source: mega
By:

May 29 2024, Published 3:06 p.m. ET

Stephen "tWitch" Boss' widow, Allison Holker, revealed his celebrity persona and authentic self were "two different humans."

Appearing on the Wednesday, May 29, episode of Taylor Lautner and his wife's podcast, "The Squeeze," the mother-of-three explained that Boss — who committed suicide in 2022 — put on a facade when in public.

stephen twitch boss extroverted personality facade allison holker
Source: mega

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss wasn't naturally extroverted, his wife Allison Holker admitted.

"He wore this character of tWitch, and it did become a part of who he was, but that extroverted personality was not natural for him," she explained. "So when he would go out as tWitch and make sure he's spreading all this love and joy and positivity and be dancing all the time for people and an entertainer and such, it would drain his energy."

stephen twitch boss extroverted personality facade allison holker
Source: mega

The star committed suicide in December 2022.

"Our home was a safe place," Holker noted. "So he'd come home and have to really recharge his battery."

As OK! reported, Boss was just 40 years old when he killed himself via a gunshot wound to the head. Fans and friends alike were shocked by the tragedy given his personable demeanor on TV, where he became famous for acting as a guest host and DJ for Ellen DeGeneres' talk show.

stephen twitch boss extroverted personality facade allison holker
Source: mega

The pair married in 2013.

"No one had any inkling that he was low. He didn't want people to know," the So You Think You Can Dance alum shared in a 2023 interview. "He just wanted to be everyone's Superman and protector. It's been really hard because I can't understand what was happening in that moment [he committed suicide]."

stephen twitch boss extroverted personality facade allison holker
Source: mega

The dancer admitted she was 'shocked' when Boss took his own life.

Holker is now raising her kids to ensure they speak up when something is bothering them.

"I want my kids to feel so safe and comfortable with me that no matter what they're feeling, no matter how scary it is, how big of a topic it is, how little of a topic it is, nothing is off the table, and I just want them feeling like they can get it off of their chest," she told a magazine.

"I'm still on this journey with them. Because I think as a parent, we always want to know or look like we have the answers. And at this point in my life now, I'm sometimes like, 'I don't know, but I'll certainly try to figure it out with you,'" the professional dancer explained.

Holker is also no longer afraid for her children to witness her shed a tear. "I just realized it was really important to allow them to see those moments," the star spilled. "Crying for joy, crying for pain, crying for sadness, all the different types of emotions that come with those things, allowing them to be a part of it with me."

