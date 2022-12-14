Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Cause Of Death Revealed: DJ Died From A Gunshot Wound To The Head

After news broke of his passing on Wednesday, December 14, his wife, Allison Holker, released a statement about her husband's untimely death. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she heartbreakingly penned.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," the dancer, who shares daughters Weslie, Zaia and son Maddox, with Boss continued.