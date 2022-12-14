Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Cause Of Death Revealed: DJ Died From A Gunshot Wound To The Head
An autopsy has been completed for Stephen 'tWitch' Boss. The late DJ's cause of death has been determined as a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles medical examiner's website. The manner was labeled "suicide."
On Tuesday, December 13, The Ellen DeGenres Show alum was found in the bathroom of his hotel room by a maid after he failed to check out on time. According to reports, none of the hotel staff members or guests heard the gun go off when Boss took his life.
After news broke of his passing on Wednesday, December 14, his wife, Allison Holker, released a statement about her husband's untimely death. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," she heartbreakingly penned.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans," the dancer, who shares daughters Weslie, Zaia and son Maddox, with Boss continued.
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," Holker added. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
After spending years working with Ellen DeGeneres, the former talk show host spoke out about the tragic news regarding her former colleague. "I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children — Weslie, [14], Maddox, [6], and Zaia, [3]," she said in a statement.
Boss, who was 40 years old at the time of his passing, joined the afternoon talk show in 2014, became an executive producer in 2020, and he remained on the series until ithe finale this year.
Radar reported the Boss' cause of death.