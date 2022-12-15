Allison Holker Is 'Beside Herself' After Death Of Husband Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, Says Source: 'She Is Living A Nightmare'
Allison Holker is "beside herself" as she is left to pick up the pieces following her husband Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death by suicide on Tuesday, December 13.
"It feels like she is living a nightmare," a source revealed to a news publication of the mother-of-three, who shares Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3, with Boss.
The longtime lovers tied the knot in 2013 after meeting on So You Think You Can Dance and had just celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary on Saturday, December 10. They were also costars on the hit competition series Dancing With the Stars.
While the DWTS cast members can't even begin to imagine what Holker is going through, they too feel "devastated" by the heartbreaking loss of the Ellen DeGeneres Show's longtime DJ and executive producer, according to the insider.
Holker and Boss' DWTS colleagues are "confused and feeling so many emotions while trying to be there for Allison and each other," the source continued to dish on Wednesday, December 14, hours after the 40-year-old's wife released an emotional statement confirming her husband's death.
"They are all texting and calling each other and trying to make sense of this," the insider added, while noting, "tWitch was such a genuine and good-hearted person."
"His loved ones are feeling his tremendous loss," the source concluded.
Holker and family, friends and fans of the television personality were left in utter shock after it was revealed that Boss had taken his own life with a self-inflicted gun shot wound to the head, as the father-of-three always seemed happy.
Boss' entire circle remains in pure disbelief that their loved one had died by suicide, as it was even reported the beloved DJ didn't appear "visibly upset" when he checked into an Encino hotel in L.A. moments before he tragically pulled the trigger, OK! reported.
"No one ever saw something like this coming," an insider revealed on Wednesday to Radar of his untimely death, while another source noted that everyone is "sad for his wife and the [couple's] kids."
If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).