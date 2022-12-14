Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Found Dead By Maid At Encino Hotel After Failing To Check Out On Time
More details are coming to light about Stephen "tWitch" Boss' death.
According to Radar, the TV star was found dead by a maid at an Encino hotel on Tuesday, December 13, after he failed to check out at the designated time.
The manager of Oak Tree Inn told the outlet the professional dancer came to the hotel on Monday, December 12, without a car. The next day, the maid was sent to his room, where she found his body in the bathroom.
The maid told the manager about Boss, and then he dialed 911 to report a shooting.
The manager said he didn't hear any gunshots and there was no visible suicide note left in the room. However, Boss checked in with a small bag, which might have contained more clues about why he decided to take his own life.
As OK! previously reported, Boss died on December 13, and his wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news one day later.
"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us," Holker, who shares daughters Weslie, Zaia and son Maddox, confirmed. "Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans."
"To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt," she continued. "I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won't honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children."
After the news went viral, fans and celebs sent Holker well-wishes.
"No one ever saw something like this coming," an insider told Radar, while another added that everyone is "sad for his wife and the [couple's] kids."
The source added that Boss' inner circle is in "disbelief" that the DJ is gone.