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Alysa Liu's Unique Smiley Piercing Revealed After Olympic Gold Win

split photo of Alysa Liu
Source: mega/TMJ4 News

Olympic champion Alysa Liu revealed she gave herself a smiley piercing.

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March 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET

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Alysa Liu, the 20-year-old figure skating sensation, has captivated audiences worldwide with her stunning Olympic performance.

Following her gold medal win on February 19 in Milan, many viewers expressed curiosity about the flash of silver above her front teeth. Liu confirmed that it is a “smiley” piercing, which she performed on herself.

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image of Alysa Liu confirmed she has a 'smiley' frenulum piercing.
Source: TMJ4 News

Alysa Liu confirmed she has a 'smiley' frenulum piercing.

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The piercing, known as a frenulum piercing, goes through the thin tissue that connects the upper lip to the gums. Liu explained to NBC affiliate TMJ4 News how she accomplished the task: "I pierced it a little over two years ago now. I had my sister hold up my lip, and I was looking in the mirror, and I had my piercing needle and then — yeah, I just put it through." Remarkably, she rated the pain as a “zero out of 10.”

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image of The Olympian said she pierced it herself two years ago.
Source: MEGA

The Olympian said she pierced it herself two years ago.

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During her two-year break from competitive skating, Liu discovered a new hobby: piercing. She expressed her thoughts on the expense of professional piercings. “Getting pierced at a shop is really expensive for no reason. So I thought I would learn it myself, be a little DIY girl,” she explained on the “In The Loop” podcast in 2024. Liu purchased professional-grade needles and took the initiative to do it correctly.

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Her recent Olympic performance marked a significant achievement, as she scored a personal best of 226.79, making her the first American woman to secure individual Olympic figure skating gold since Sarah Hughes in 2002. This triumph adds to Liu’s growing list of accomplishments.

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image of Alysa Liu recently won Olympic gold in figure skating.
Source: MEGA

Alysa Liu recently won Olympic gold in figure skating.

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In addition to her piercing, Liu’s signature look features dark brunette hair with platinum blond stripes, each representing a year of personal growth. She shared her inspiration saying, “I originally actually wanted raccoon stripes three years ago, but I was like, ‘Too much, too long and it’s going to be hard to upkeep.’”

Experts caution that smiley piercings can lead to dental issues such as enamel erosion and gum recession over time. Despite this, Liu remains unapologetic about her choice, which complements her unique style.

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image of The piercing drew attention.
Source: TMJ4 News

The piercing drew attention.

Raised in Clovis, Calif., Liu is the eldest of five children. Her father, Arthur Liu, a Chinese democracy activist, has faced challenges due to government surveillance, affecting their family dynamics. In 2022, reports revealed that both the star and her father were targeted by Chinese spies, a situation that Alysa described as surreal.

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