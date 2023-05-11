Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Donald Trump After 'The View' Cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Attack His Town Hall
Alyssa Farah Griffin backed Donald Trump! On the Thursday, May 11, episode of The View, the CNN political analyst defended the 45th president after cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar bashed his Wednesday, May 10, Town Hall.
"I have to say, start this off with, I was wrong. She said they shouldn’t show him," Behar began, referencing a previous comment made by Hostin where she slammed CNN for airing Trump’s event.
"I said they should because I’m a big defender of the First Amendment, and I believe that everybody should show who they really are, and let’s vote accordingly. But what I didn’t know was that the audience would be filled with his cult. I would like to know if CNN was passing out Kool-Aid before the event started," Behar added about the Town Hall filled with die-hard supporters of the republican politician.
"The guy is trashing E. Jean again. I wonder if she can sue him for defamation again. He called her a whack job. When he was trashing her, this annoying audience was clapping…" she continued, mentioning an alleged sexual assault victim of Trump.
Griffin then interrupted Behar, saying, "I have to respectfully disagree."
"This is a democracy. 74 million people voted for him. He’s the GOP frontrunner, outperforming other people by double digits. And by the way, America got to see who he is last night, a ranting, raving lunatic who sided with Vladimir Putin. That said he would re-start family separation. He didn’t win a single voter. That was radioactive for independents and moderates," Griffin explained.
Hostin then added her two cents into the conversation.
"I don’t think that she was prepared," she said of CNN moderator Kaitlan Collins. "I don’t think he should have been given a platform. I was wondering when he was going to be fact-checked in real time… I think she needed a producer in her ear and I think we needed a chyron: This is a lie, this is a lie, this is a lie. That’s what the media’s job is. The media’s job is to hold their feet to the fire and get to get at the truth."
Cohost Sara Haines chimed in with a statement agreeing with Griffin as the conversation concluded.
"I thought it was a good idea to have it, and I still think it’s a good idea, because much like Alyssa, I don’t think that’s our job, our job is to push back, to ask questions," she stated.