Alyssa Farah Griffin Defends Donald Trump After 'The View' Cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar Attack His Town Hall

Alyssa Farah Griffin backed Donald Trump! On the Thursday, May 11, episode of The View, the CNN political analyst defended the 45th president after cohosts Sunny Hostin and Joy Behar bashed his Wednesday, May 10, Town Hall.

"I have to say, start this off with, I was wrong. She said they shouldn’t show him," Behar began, referencing a previous comment made by Hostin where she slammed CNN for airing Trump’s event.