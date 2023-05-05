'The View' Under Fire After Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Discuss 'Forced' 'Vanderpump Rules' Topic During Writers Strike

The EGOT winner started to introduce the next conversation topic by pointing out, "Another reminder we don't have any writers," referring to the current strike that the Writers Guild of America is on. "...Which is why we're kind of forced to talk about Vanderpump Rules."

"...I'm gonna just throw [this] over to Alyssa because I don't care," said the 67-year-old, as she pretended as if she was passing something to her cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, who happily took over the reins on the conversation.