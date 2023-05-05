'The View' Under Fire After Whoopi Goldberg Refuses to Discuss 'Forced' 'Vanderpump Rules' Topic During Writers Strike
Whoopi Goldberg found herself bored on Thursday's episode of The View.
Opting out of the extremely gossipy segment on the morning show about the Vanderpump Rules scandal that has everyone talking, the moderator began eating as her cohosts carried on with the discussion on May 4.
The EGOT winner started to introduce the next conversation topic by pointing out, "Another reminder we don't have any writers," referring to the current strike that the Writers Guild of America is on. "...Which is why we're kind of forced to talk about Vanderpump Rules."
"...I'm gonna just throw [this] over to Alyssa because I don't care," said the 67-year-old, as she pretended as if she was passing something to her cohost Alyssa Farah Griffin, who happily took over the reins on the conversation.
Griffin emphasized that she "got it" from there, going on to unpack the biggest scandal in the Bravo show's history, dubbed Scandoval.
As Griffin began to unpack Vanderpump Rules star Tom Sandoval's months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss while dating girlfriend-of-nine-year Ariana Madix, Goldberg began to eat on-air.
The View fans were up in arms about the show's topic and Goldberg's clear desire to be discussing anything but Scandoval.
"@TheView y’all are making Whoopi Goldberg to comfortable on set! Y’all are letting her eat and talk with a mouth full of food! Y’all are only on air for 30mins!! I love Whoopi but this is disrespectful!," one fan ranted on Twitter, as another noted: "The view is truly struggling cause why are y’all talking about vanderpump rules #theview."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
A third chimed in, "The writer's strike needs to end asap!! They just spent an entire segment discussing Vanderpump Rules. [eye roll emoji] #TheView," followed by a fourth who penned, "@TheView What is this @VanderpumpRules crap doing on our show? Writers strike or not, stop it, stop it, stop it..."
Meanwhile, guest Jennifer Lopez engaged in the discussion — though she admitted she was not an avid watcher of the reality show. When asked by Joy Behar what she would do if "your friend was getting with your husband," referring to Ben Affleck, J.Lo replied: "Oh! Is that what's happening on Vanderpump Rules? Jesus Christ."
"I think I'd just walk out. Just walk out. You know everything you need to know. What else do you need to know!" exclaimed Lopez. "That's all the info that you need."
The Sun reported on the Thursday episode and fans' reactions.