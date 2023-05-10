OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > suzanne somers
OK LogoNEWS

Suzanne Somers Reveals Why She Turned Down Offer to Star on 'The View' With Barbara Walters

suzanne somers reveals why turned down offer the view barbara walters
Source: mega
By:

May 10 2023, Published 2:30 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

At age 76, Suzanne Somers is still as eager as ever to keep her career thriving!

The star appeared on the Wednesday, May 10, episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast when she discussed future work possibilities, and after admitting she was unsure if something like Shark Tank would be a good fit, Somers revealed she nearly starred on an even bigger show.

Article continues below advertisement
suzanne somers reveals why turned down offer the view barbara walters
Source: mega

"Generally, I usually am a one-man band, but we could probably figure out something for me," the businesswoman spilled. "I was originally asked to be on the original View with the Barbara Walters and whoever else, and I turned it down."

The mom-of-one admitted her friends were shocked she rejected the coveted spot, but the actress insisted she had good reasons to do so.

Article continues below advertisement
suzanne somers reveals why turned down offer the view barbara walters
Source: mega

"I said, first of all, I would have to live in New York. I don't really wanna live in New York. I like the weather down here and I like the vibe down here," the Three's Company alum explained. "But secondly, I don't do well vying for time, and there you gotta interrupt and butt in and butt out. And it's just not my personality. So I walked away from that, and I've never looked back."

MORE ON:
suzanne somers
Article continues below advertisement
suzanne somers reveals why turned down offer the view barbara walters
Source: abc

Yontef was shocked at Somers' confession, prompting her to share that she believes she may be too opinionated for national TV.

"I didn't wanna do it. I have specific points of view," she stated, going on to recall how at a dinner party, she and a few "very wealthy and very well known" men chatted "about bioidentical hormones."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

"This guy says, 'Oh, they're crap,'" the self-guru spilled, noting she disagreed but decided not to "take him on, because if you knew who it was, [he was] just way, way, way too famous and too wealthy and powerful."

"The View wasn't the place for me then it's not the place for me now," she emphasized. "I love when I've got somebody interesting to interview to sit back and listen. You know I really like to listen."

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.