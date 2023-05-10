Suzanne Somers Reveals Why She Turned Down Offer to Star on 'The View' With Barbara Walters
At age 76, Suzanne Somers is still as eager as ever to keep her career thriving!
The star appeared on the Wednesday, May 10, episode of David Yontef's "Behind the Velvet Rope" podcast when she discussed future work possibilities, and after admitting she was unsure if something like Shark Tank would be a good fit, Somers revealed she nearly starred on an even bigger show.
"Generally, I usually am a one-man band, but we could probably figure out something for me," the businesswoman spilled. "I was originally asked to be on the original View with the Barbara Walters and whoever else, and I turned it down."
The mom-of-one admitted her friends were shocked she rejected the coveted spot, but the actress insisted she had good reasons to do so.
"I said, first of all, I would have to live in New York. I don't really wanna live in New York. I like the weather down here and I like the vibe down here," the Three's Company alum explained. "But secondly, I don't do well vying for time, and there you gotta interrupt and butt in and butt out. And it's just not my personality. So I walked away from that, and I've never looked back."
Yontef was shocked at Somers' confession, prompting her to share that she believes she may be too opinionated for national TV.
"I didn't wanna do it. I have specific points of view," she stated, going on to recall how at a dinner party, she and a few "very wealthy and very well known" men chatted "about bioidentical hormones."
"This guy says, 'Oh, they're crap,'" the self-guru spilled, noting she disagreed but decided not to "take him on, because if you knew who it was, [he was] just way, way, way too famous and too wealthy and powerful."
"The View wasn't the place for me then it's not the place for me now," she emphasized. "I love when I've got somebody interesting to interview to sit back and listen. You know I really like to listen."